DGAP-Media / 2019-01-17 / 14:53 _WARHOL_ Brings the Excitement for the Legendary Pop Artist to Online Auctions artnet Auctions offers rare works by Andy Warhol on its online bidding platform New York, January 17, 2019-On the heels of the current major retrospective at the Whitney Museum of American Art, artnet Auctions is pleased to offer works by the famed Pop artist in our latest online sale, _WARHOL._ Now live for bidding, this auction comes at a time of renewed interest in Andy Warhol's oeuvre and offers rare works spanning his career. Works date from the 1950s, when Warhol was a designer illustrating shoes, and continue through the year of his death, ending with one of his few abstract subjects-camouflage. Two notable pieces come from the former art director of _Interview_ magazine: the beautiful _Poinsettias_ painting (est. $80,000-120,000) and a rare-to-market print _Hamburger_ (est. $50,000-70,000), both of which were gifted directly from Andy to the current owner. Among the sale's highlights are also unique prints and trial proofs, including a rare _Orangutan_ (est. $60,000-80,000) from the wildly popular _Endangered Species _series. artnet Auctions has long been a destination for collectors of Warhol. In 2011, the platform famously broke a record for online art sales with Warhol's _Flowers _(1978) painting, which sold for an astounding $1.32 million. Since then, artnet has regularly achieved impressive results for the artist's work, including the screenprint _Chicken Noodle (from Campbell's Soup I) _(1968) which sold for $34,200 in 2014, and the offset lithograph _Liz _(1964) which sold for $60,000 in 2017. "The fascination with Warhol has been steady," says Conner Williams, head of Prints & Multiples at artnet Auctions. "Recent prices achieved at auction have proven that high-quality works-such as those included in our sale-are still in high demand. We've received exceptional works from friends and assistants of the artist, some of whom were gifted rare pieces. Warhol lovers of all stripes are sure to find a Warhol they love!" _WARHOL_ will be live for bidding through January 29, 2019 exclusively on artnet Auctions. It follows another recent successful single-artist sale, _Beyond Recognition: Gerhard Richter_, which achieved an 82% sell-through rate with several works exceeding their estimates. Several Select works from _WARHOL_ will also be on display in artnet's Tribeca headquarters for the duration of the sale. Viewings are available by appointment. For press inquiries, or to schedule a viewing, please contact: press@artnet.com *About artnet* artnet is the leading resource for buying, selling, and researching art online. Founded in 1989, artnet's suite of industry-leading products has revolutionized the way people collect art today. The Price Database contains over 12 million auction results from more than 1,800 auction houses dating back to 1985, providing an unparalleled level of transparency to the art market. The Gallery Network platform connects leading galleries with collectors from around the world, offering the most comprehensive overview of artworks for sale. artnet Auctions was the first dedicated online marketplace for fine art, providing a seamless and efficient collecting experience for both buyers and sellers. artnet News covers the events, trends, and people shaping the global art market with up-to-the-minute analysis and expert commentary. artnet AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency standards. ISIN: DE000A1K0375 LEI: 391200SHGPEDTRIC0X31 End of Media Release Issuer: artnet AG 2019-01-17 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: artnet AG Oranienstraße 164 10969 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0)30 20 91 78 -0 Fax: +49 (0)30 20 91 78 -29 E-mail: info@artnet.de Internet: www.artnet.de ISIN: DE000A1K0375 WKN: A1K037 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 766915 2019-01-17

January 17, 2019 08:53 ET (13:53 GMT)