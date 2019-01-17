Cannabis and CBD Induced Beverages and Wellness Products are Garnering Major Acceptance

PALM BEACH, Florida, January 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

There are two distinct markets for infused drinks… Those that are cannabis infused (to replace the 'high' of alcoholic beverages such as beer) and those that are infused with CBD for 'wellness' purposes. The cannabis market could be $340 Million by 2011 and the CBD market could itself be a $260 Million market. Bloomberg recently reported: "Drinks infused with marijuana-derived compounds could swell to become a $600 million market in the U.S. within the next four years, outpacing the growth of other categories of retail cannabis products, according to analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord sees the demand for beverages featuring CBD, or cannabidiol, the non-psychoactive compound in marijuana, reaching $260 million by 2022, up from the "negligible revenue" the limited number of drinks contributes now, while THC-based drinks could reach $340 million, up from $106 million expected this year." Active companies in the Cannabis market this week include The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) (OTC:BOSQF), The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) (TSX-V: WTER), New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV), Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTC:TCNNF), Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LEVB).



The Bloomberg article went on to state; "Interest has spiked from the beer industry on mounting evidence of a substitution relationship between cannabis and alcohol, while large soda companies increasingly view CBD as a natural fit within their strategically important wellness offerings." The Bloomberg report follows other deals between U.S. beverage companies and pot producers in Canada, where recreational use of marijuana becomes legal next month across the country, followed by consumable forms of the drug next year. Last month, Coors said its Canadian division would partner with the Canadian cannabis producer Hydropothecary to develop a non-alcoholic drink containing marijuana, while Constellation Brands, the maker of Corona Beer, said it would spend $3.8 billion to hike an investment in Canadian marijuana producer Canopy Growth.



The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) (OTCPK:BOSQF) BREAKING NEWS: Yield Growth Corp is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive agreement with Bhavna Solecki and Vivek Taneja ("vendors") to purchase eight wellness beverage formulas designed to be infused with CBD and THC, in addition to a capsule product intended to treat hangovers (the "Night Before Anti-Hangover Capsules"). The formulas have been developed to offer various health benefits, including an energy boost, hangover treatment, and formulas to boost brain function, reduce anxiety, improve immunity, remove toxins and reduce inflammation. The formulations were developed in India based on Ayurvedic medicine using botanicals, fruit extracts and spices.

Bhavna Solecki is a natural health practitioner and is engaged in research in Ayurvedic science. She has been involved in creating and developing products for Yield subsidiary Urban Juve. Vivek Taneja is an engineer with over 25 years of experience in the beverage industry developing processes for Coca-Cola, Nestle and other beverage companies.

Pursuant to the agreement, Yield has agreed to pay the vendors $100,000 to acquire the assets, payable in 200,000 shares and 200,000 warrants to purchase shares at $0.60 per share for one year. Additional compensation will be paid for filing of a provisional patent and passing stability and preservative testing and commercial launch of the products. In addition, the vendors are entitled to a 2% royalty of net revenues.

Following the acquisition, Yield Growth subsidiary, UJ Beverages will pursue stability and preservative testing and development of a beverage brand and alliances with licensed cannabis manufacturers in Canada and various states in the U.S. "We are very excited to acquire these formulas as the first acquisition for our cannabis beverage line," says Yield CEO Penny Green. "We intend to leverage the expertise and international distribution channels that we have developed for our topicals products." Read this and more news for The Yield Growth Corp. at:https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-boss



Other recent developments and major influences in the cannabis industry include:



The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) (TSX-V: WTER) recently announced that ShopRite, a subsidiary of Wakefern Food Corp., has begun to offer Alkaline88 in the 3-liter and 1-liter sizes in more than 270 Shoprite stores. "The addition of ShopRite is a major accomplishment for our ongoing East Coast expansion efforts. ShopRite is the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States with more than 270 high-volume stores in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland," stated Richard A. Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. "This adds another major East Coast retailer to our rapidly growing customer base. We look forward to working with ShopRite and supplying Alkaline88 to our loyal East Coast consumers," concluded Mr. Wright.

New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) recently announced the signing of an agreement to develop and distribute Marley branded cannabis-infused beverages. KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

Partnership leverages Docklight Brands' extensive CBD expertise and utilizes their depth of insight in regulatory, compliance, production and quality control

Venture leverages New Age global retail distribution footprint, brand and product development capabilities to launch Marley+CBD in key markets beginning immediately

Bob Marley CBD-infused beverages were introduced at the Winter Fancy Food Show on January 13th and began fielding initial orders on a first-come, first-served basis

The first product to rollout in the Marley+CBD portfolio will be Marley+CBD Mellow Mood, relaxation drinks in 15.5 oz cans with 25 mg of pharmaceutical grade CBD per serving. Initial market rollout to customers will be in Colorado, Oregon, Washington, and Michigan where cannabis is legal for responsible adult consumption. This rollout gives New Age a significant first-mover advantage in the CBD space with a globally-recognized brand platform, and positions the venture well for further expansion as regulations permit.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL.CN) (OTCPK:TCNNF) recently announced that the Company founders have entered into voluntary lock-up agreements with the Company in respect of 75,510,694 subordinate voting shares (on an as-if converted basis), representing 68.6% of the subordinate voting shares of the Company, assuming the conversion of all issued and outstanding multiple voting and super voting shares of the Company. The voluntary lock-up Agreements stipulate that these shareholders will not offer to sell, contract to sell or otherwise dispose of any Trulieve securities, or enter into any transaction to such effect, directly or indirectly, in addition to other restrictions, on or before July 25, 2019 .

"This extension of the lock-up period is indicative of the confidence that the Company founders have in the vision and execution of our corporate strategy," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "As we continue with our efforts to bring high-quality products and industry-leading customer service to multiple cannabis markets across the U.S. with the goal of increasing shareholder value, we will also take a responsible approach to managing our share float."

Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LEVB) Happenings: On Tuesday Kathy Ireland, CEO of Kathy Ireland Worldwide and Chairman Emeritus and Chief Brand Strategist of Level Brands, commented on the recent acquisition completion by the Company of the nationally recognized consumer brand cbdMD.

"Over a year ago, we began to lead our efforts at Level Brands into the CBD business, through our kathy ireland Health & Wellness licensing unit. Since that time, we have learned a tremendous amount about CBD and the potential positive health benefits of this compound. In December, the Farm Bill was approved, and CBD is no longer listed as a Schedule 1 controlled substance. We believe the CBD market will dramatically and exponentially expand. With this incredible opportunity before us, we moved forward into the CBD industry and purchased cbdMD, a premier and nationally recognized, consumer CBD brand. Brand building is complex, rewarding and extraordinarily hard work, particularly in an industry which is so misunderstood by the very people we seek to help. We welcome Scott Coffman to our Board and Caryn Dunayer as President of cbdMD. Scott and Caryn, our innovative leaders, have done that extraordinarily hard work and continue to lead our company in powerful ways. We encourage everyone, including media and customers, to please visit and experience our ecommerce website and purchase any of our wonderful products which are currently available at more than 700 retail locations nationwide. We are very proud that cbdMD manufactures its premium line of products at a North Carolina facility, using 100%, all-natural CBD extracted from organic, non-GMO, vegan, and gluten-free industrial hemp grown in the USA. We have a special place in our hearts for North Carolina.



