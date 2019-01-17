Taconic Biosciences' Animals Complete Most Recent Mission to the International Space Station

RENSSELAER, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taconic Biosciences, a global leader in providing genetically engineered rodent model solutions, announces the completion of a recent mission to the International Space Station.

This project represents a collaboration between the International Space Station (ISS) National Lab, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Bioserve Space Technologies with support from the Leidos Corporation, and Taconic. Taconic has participated in several spaceflight missions with NASA since 1985. Most recently, as part of the science and research investigation payloads supported by the SpaceX Commercial Resupply Services missions, Taconic prepared mice to live aboard the International Space Station for extended periods.

Previous spaceflight studies demonstrated that mice undergo rapid loss of muscle and bone mass, resembling accelerated aging. Therefore, mice exposed to microgravity via spaceflight are a valuable model to understand and develop new therapies for aging-related immune, bone, and muscle disease processes. The Rodent Research 8mice flown on the same mission. Information gathered from this project will prove invaluable as control data for past and future missions.

"Participation in the Rodent Research missions is both exciting and inspiring, as the research advances our understanding of how microgravity conditions impact mammalian biology. Over a year of planning and effort goes into preparing animal cohorts to ensure all animals are within the mission specs at the time of launch, so seeing the project through to completion is very rewarding," shared Dr. Gretchen Kusek, associate director of scientific services with Taconic.

"Taconic has been a valued partner for many rodent research missions to the International Space Station U.S. National Laboratory and on the shuttle before that," said Dr. Michael Roberts, deputy chief scientist for the International Space Station U.S. National Laboratory. "We believe that the knowledge gained from this unique and exciting rodent research reference mission will have the ability to bring insight to improve patient care here on Earth."

In September 2018, ISS National Lab issued a request for proposal (RFP) for investigators to access the information generated from this study. Those selected will receive funding to carry out additional research.

To learn more about how Taconic's animal model solutions can progress your research, please call 1-888-TACONIC .

About Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Taconic Biosciences is a fully-licensed, global leader in genetically engineered rodent models and services. Founded in 1952, Taconic provides the best animal solutions so that customers can acquire, custom generate, breed, precondition, test, and distribute valuable research models worldwide. Specialists in genetically engineered mouse and rat models, precision research mouse models, and integrated model design and breeding services, Taconic operates three service laboratories and six breeding facilities in the U.S. and Europe, maintains distributor relationships in Asia and has global shipping capabilities to provide animal models almost anywhere in the world.