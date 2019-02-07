H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global private equity investment firm with $30 billion of equity capital under management*, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has partnered with the management team of Taconic Biosciences, Inc., ("Taconic" or the "Company") to support the Company's growth as a leading global provider of research models and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, CRO, and academic research industries.

Headquartered in Rensselaer, NY, with operations in Germantown, NY, Indiana, Germany, and Denmark, Taconic is a global leader in genetically engineered models and service solutions used in mission-critical life sciences research. With its strong market position and long-standing relationships, Taconic is well-positioned to benefit from the significant growth in the broader healthcare services market and more specifically in genetically engineered models growth. Researchers use Taconic's models and services in a wide variety of growing research applications, including oncology, immunology, and neuroscience, as well as other established and emerging therapeutic areas.

"Taconic's scientific expertise, customer-first mentality, outstanding quality and service standards, and full suite of capabilities provide a differentiated end-to-end solution that offers unique value to the growing life sciences market," said John Von Bargen, a Managing Director at H.I.G. "We are excited to support Taconic's exceptional leadership team as they look to expand the Company's geographic footprint, partnership base, and product and service offerings."

Former CEO Dr. Robert Rosenthal was named Chairman of Taconic's Board of Directors as well as the Company's Chief Innovation Officer, helping guide the Company's strategic direction. Also joining the board is Alex Zisson, a Managing Director of H.I.G. BioHealth Partners, the dedicated life-science investment affiliate of H.I.G. Alex has spent over two decades in the healthcare investment and research industries covering biotechnology, specialty pharmaceuticals, drug delivery, and diagnostics industries.

"Taconic Biosciences is at a very exciting point in its growth trajectory. We are confident the partnership with H.I.G. positions us to continue delivering world-class problem solving solutions to our customers, while providing the resources required to achieve our strategic plan," said Dr. Robert Rosenthal. Nancy Sandy, Taconic's new Chief Executive Officer added, "H.I.G.'s investment and deep resources, particularly around M&A, will help catalyze our continued expansion and allow us to more quickly address unmet customer needs."

About Taconic Biosciences

Taconic Biosciences is a fully-licensed, global leader in genetically engineered models and services. Founded in 1952, Taconic provides the best murine solutions so that customers can acquire, custom generate, breed, precondition, test, and distribute valuable research models worldwide. Specializing in genetically engineered models, precision research models, and integrated model design and husbandry services, Taconic operates three service laboratories and six husbandry facilities in the U.S. and Europe, maintains distributor relationships in Asia and has global shipping capabilities to provide models almost anywhere in the world.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm. Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. www.higcapital.com.

Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

