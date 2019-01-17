The global fuel-grade petcoke market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005445/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global fuel-grade petcoke market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Urbanization has been increasing significantly across the globe due to the improvement in standards of living, rise in population, and the availability of better facilities and infrastructure in urban areas. The increasing urban population will promote the need for basic facilities such as public infrastructure and houses, which will drive the demand for cement. The consumption of fuel-grade petcoke will increase with the increasing demand for cement.

As per Technavio, the application of fuel-grade petcoke in blast furnaces will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global fuel-grade petcoke market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global fuel-grade petcoke market: Application of fuel-grade petcoke in blast furnaces

The fuel-grade petcoke generates a large amount of heat owing to its calorific value, which is twice more than that of coal. This has been promoting its use in blast furnaces as an alternative fuel to conventional coal. The global initiatives to enhance efficiency and reduce emissions from blast furnaces will drive the use of petcoke significantly as it helps in decreasing environmental footprint, improving cost competitiveness, and reducing the operational cost of a blast furnace.

"The manufacturers have been offering blast furnaces using new designs and technologies to meet the emission standards. The technologies such as gas cleaning and heat recovery systems are being offered that further reduce operating costs and environmental footprint of the blast furnaces. The aim of reducing the environmental footprint of blast furnaces will boost their efficiency, thereby driving the demand for fuel-grade petcoke," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global fuel-grade petcoke market: Segmentation analysis

This fuel-grade petcoke market analysis report segments the market by end-user (cement industry, power sector, and others) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The cement industry segment held the largest fuel-grade petcoke market share in 2018, accounting for over 53% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2018 with more than 46% of the market share, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005445/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com