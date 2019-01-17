Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the global industrial water storage tanks market for the forecast period 2019-2023. This industrial water storage tanks market analysis report segments the market by product (concrete tanks, steel tanks, and other tanks) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global industrial water storage tanks market size will grow at a CAGR of around 4% over 2019-2023. Climate change will contribute to an increase in water scarcity. According to the World Bank, the current population growth and poor water management practices will result in a 40% shortfall between the demand and supply of water by 2023. The consumption of groundwater has also increased over the last few decades. The shortage of water is driving the need for water conservation. This is anticipated to promote the demand for industrial water storage tanks for water treatment and purification.

Development of new wastewater treatment systems

Stringent regulations have resulted in several new developments in water and wastewater treatment plants in industries, which is expected to drive the demand for industrial water storage tanks. The water treatment systems such as zero liquid discharge (ZLD) and dissolved air floatation (DAF) have been gaining popularity. The DAF systems are used in a wide range of industries such as food and beverage, pulp and paper, automotive, metal and steel, chemical and petrochemical, mining, power generation, oil and gas, electronics, and recycling facilities for water and wastewater treatment. The ZLD systems are gaining popularity owing to the high efficiency involved in the process.

"The stringent regulations for wastewater treatment in industries in countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico is likely to contribute significantly to the growth of the market in the region. The growth of various industries such as construction, chemicals, petrochemicals, and textiles in North America will also drive the demand for industrial water storage tanks," says an analyst at Technavio.

The projects such as Housing for All, Smart City 2020, and Make in India have been driving the construction industry in India. Nearly 100 smart cities have been planned under the Smart City 2020 project, and some of these projects are expecting completion during the forecast period. In 2018, there were about 20 smart city projects that were under construction. These projects along with other residential and commercial construction activities are expected to drive the demand for industrial water storage tanks from the construction industry.

This industrial water storage tanks industry research report provides an in-depth analysis of the primary drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will impact market growth over the forecast period. The report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers details on several industrial water storage tanks products manufacturers including

CROM

CST Industries

DN Tanks

Promax Plastics

ZCL Composites

