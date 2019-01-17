Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2019) - Alliance Growers Corp. (CSE: ACG) (FWB: 1LA) (WKN: A2DFYX) (OTCQB: ALGWF) ("Alliance Growers" or "the Company") is pleased to report the Company is extremely well positioned to capitalize on the growing CBD market in Canada's hemp industry by having access to and sharing in the profits of the proprietary CBD Dana strain. The production of hemp, a form of cannabis with THC levels below 0.3%, conjunctively increased the U.S. and the Canadian market size for "CBD Dana" hemp tissue culture plantlets.

"Canadians will benefit by virtue of there being a bigger pie and we will continue to compete. I'm sure we can with our 20 years of experience," said Russ Crawford, president of the Canadian Hemp Trade Alliance, adding the U.S. farm bill has legitimized hemp around the world. Crawford said Hempco Canada is about to commission its large hemp facility near Leduc, Alta. There have been other companies looking to build food processing and cannabinoid extraction facilities in Canada, he added.

Commenting on Alliance Growers position to capitalize on the growing CBD market in Canada, Dennis Petke, Alliance Growers President and CEO stated, "Alliance is very fortunate to have developed a close strategic relationship with Pharmagreen such that the Company will be able to enjoy significant profits from selling the much sought after superior CBD Dana plantlets worldwide as well as high profit margins from joint venture commercial hemp operations with Canadian hemp farmers."

Alliance Growers has secured access to the proprietary CBD strain named CBD Dana, a product used in the treatment of multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, potent inhibitor of cancer cell proliferation, metastasis, and tumor growth as well as other symptoms.

The unique strain has been tested for a content of at least 10 percent CBD (and as high as 14% CBD) and less than 0.3 percent THC. This CBD yield is substantially greater than traditional hemp strains which typically have at most a 1 percent content. The lower THC content allows the strain to be classified as "industrial hemp" which makes it ideal for cultivation with less restrictive regulation.

The female plantlets produced in the tissue culture lab at the Cannabis Biotech Complex will be available for hemp farmers on a global scale. Providing hemp farmers with all female, fully rooted plantlets of the strain will provide a significant yield in CBD production for hemp farmers.

About Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc. and WFS Pharmagreen Inc.

WFS Pharmagreen Inc. is a wholly owned Canadian based subsidiary of Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc., a publicly traded (OTC Venture: PHBI) company. WFS Pharmagreen Inc. is a cannabis company that is becoming the largest producer of cannabis plantlets through a proprietary tissue culture process with opportunity to become one of the largest players globally. Pharmagreen's mission is to advance the technology of tissue culture science and to provide the highest quality 100% germ free, disease free and all genetically the same plantlets of cannabis and other flora while offering full spectrum DNA testing for plant identification, live genetics preservation using low temperature storage for various cannabis and horticulture plants; extraction of botanical oils mainly CBD oil, and to deliver laboratory based services to the North American Cannabis and agriculture sectors. For further information on the company progress on the construction of a 62,000 square foot "Cannabis Biotech Complex" please visit www.pharmagreen.ca

About Alliance Growers Corp.

Alliance Growers is a Diversified Global Medical Cannabis Company driven by the Company's 'Four Pillars' Organization Plan - Cannabis Biotech Complex, Strategic ACMPR Investments, CBD Oil Supply and Distribution, and Research and Technology.

Alliance Growers is working with Pharmagreen Biotech Inc. advancing a new business partnership, to jointly develop and operate a 62,000-square foot facility, to be the first of its kind in Western Canada to house a DNA Botany lab, extraction facility and Tissue Culture Plantlet Production facility to service the Cannabis market and agriculture market in general. The proposed Cannabis Biotech Complex's main facility is the Cannabis Biotech Centre which will grow Cannabis plantlets using proprietary tissue culture propagation, specifically utilizing the "Chibafreen Invitro Plant Production System", which allows for more tissue cultured plantlets to be produced in less space and less time.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.alliancegrowers.com or the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

