PUMA and Maybelline New York Up the Makeup Game with Limited Edition Athleisure-Inspired Collection

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global sport brand PUMA and Maybelline New York, the No. 1 international makeup brand, collaborated to launch their first-ever PUMA x Maybelline special-edition collection which fuses beauty, fashion and sport into one high-performance makeup collection.

PUMA x Maybelline's makeup collaboration was designed with the always-on, do-it-all lifestyle of Generation Z and millennials top of mind. Tapping into the athleisure obsession, Maybelline teamed up with PUMA - a leader in women's sportswear - to create the ultimate high performance, street style-inspired makeup collection. "Our young consumer today prioritizes an active lifestyle whether it be career, fitness or personally. She's always on the go, never settles and needs high performance products that keep up with her grind," said Trisha Ayyagari, Deputy General Manager of Maybelline New York. "The PUMA x Maybelline Collection was created to do just that."

Developed with the latest in long-wear technology, the PUMA x Maybelline 12-piece collection features a smudge-proof mascara for all-day fierce lashes, a metallic highlighter for an eye-catching chrome effect and fan-favorite Super Stay Matte Ink long-wear lip color in new limited-edition shades. In addition, Maybelline introduces two new duo sticks to their offerings - a new long-wear matte and metallic eye stick for versatile day to night looks as well as a waterproof color and gloss face stick for a dewy flushed look. The products' multi-use formats come in sleek, on-the-go packaging and make it easy to achieve a complete makeup look or a quick post-workout touch up. Best known for her passion for athletics, fashion and beauty looks, and as a global style icon, Maybelline long-standing spokesmodel and PUMA's latest ambassador Adriana Lima will serve as the face of the campaign.

Partnering with the biggest makeup brand in the world to create a unique, unexpected and versatile makeup collection was a no-brainer. PUMA is always striving to merge fashion and sport and this collaboration achieves that goal. "This collection is truly the representation of the point where the gym meets the runway, a goal we strive for in everything we do for our female consumers," said Adam Petrick, Global Director of Brand and Marketing for PUMA. "We believe that this first ever collaboration will allow the PUMA Woman to move seamlessly from the gym to the street and provide her with the tools to look and feel her best."

"PUMA and Maybelline are synonymous with on-trend, high-performance products," said Leonardo Chavez, Global Brand President, Maybelline New York. "Maybelline's collaboration with PUMA makes innovative, street style-inspired makeup accessible to consumers worldwide to complement their always-on, demanding lifestyles."

The PUMA x Maybelline Collection instore and online availability varies by market. Visit your local Maybelline.com for more information.

About Maybelline New York

Maybelline New York is the number one cosmetic brand in the world, available in over 120 countries. By combining technologically advanced formulations with on-trend expertise and New York City edge, Maybelline New York's mission is to offer innovative, accessible and effortless cosmetics for every woman. The brand is currently the official makeup sponsor of New York Fashion Week and other fashion weeks worldwide. For more information, log on to www.maybelline.com.

About PUMA

PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 70 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and Dobotex. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs more than 13,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany. Follow @PUMA for more product stories, and find all of PUMA's latest news on about.puma.com.

