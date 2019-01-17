The Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), the leading association representing the manufacturers and suppliers of high-tech communications networks, and the Internet of Things Community (IoT Community, the world's largest and longest-standing global independent IoT Community, today announced a partnership to accelerate the digital transformation of the Internet of Things and further the development of smart buildings.

The two organizations have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on a set of initiatives regarding smart buildings, manufacturing, connected vehicles, intelligent transportation, healthcare and more. They will share commercial, technical, and standardization insights and explore opportunities for collaboration on technologies, exchange information and expertise, and develop solutions to accelerate the development of the Internet of Things.

"Harnessing the power of the Internet of Things is essential for the successful development of smart buildings and eventually smart cities," said Harry Smeenk, TIA's Senior Vice President of Technology Programs. "TIA looks forward to working with the IoT Community to enhance the development of the Internet of Things and enable the digital transformation of smart cities and smart buildings."

Nancy Shemwell, Chief Operating Officer of the Internet of Things Community (IoT Community), said, "The two organizations complement each other beautifully. The IoT and IIoT "edge" and the associated opportunities and challenges are top of mind with today's corporations and end users. Ensuring a smooth and secure implementation of these mass evolving technologies is key. Capitalizing on the capabilities of both organizations and their unique areas of thought leadership is of tremendous value to the overall industry."

TIA and the IoT Community will work together to share information, discuss, and explore technologies related to smart buildings, the Internet of Things, and other areas of interest. Pursuant to that goal, they will develop and share training content related to the Internet of Things and the various initiatives. Additionally, the organizations will work to educate industries on the role of the Internet of Things in buildings, collaborate on events, and share relevant research and expertise.

About the IoT Community

The IoT Community is the world's first to market and largest CxO community of senior business leaders and IoT practitioners consisting of 23,000+ members. The function is to focus on adoption and application of IoT in commercial environments, seeking to contribute applying technology or overcoming the variety of barriers, inhibitors, technical and operational issues. For information about IoT Community, visit http://www.iotcommunity.net

About TIA

The Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) represents a global community of more than 400-member companies including manufacturers and suppliers, network operators, software developers, distributors and integrators of communications technologies. TIA drives advancement in global connectivity and innovation through its leadership in U.S. and international advocacy, technology programs and standards development, quality assurance and business performance solutions. TIA is accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). For more information, visit TIAonline.org

