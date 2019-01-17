The EIB said supporting the battery supplier will help Europe realize its clean energy targets. The funds are earmarked for the company's European R&D, as well as stemming 'operational burdens' from its growth rate. Sonnen recently made headlines by opening a factory in Australia to supply its virtual power plant in Adelaide.German battery storage supplier sonnen has received a €25 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB). According to the EIB, the loan will part-finance the storage company's €83 million 2019-2021 Investment Plan for research and development, digitalization and ...

