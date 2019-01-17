HONG KONG, Jan 17, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Digital identity verification solution Blockpass today announced the successful listing of its native utility token, PASS, on popular token trading platforms Bitfinex and Ethfinex. Blockpass and Ethfinex have an established partnership and strategic alliance that began with the announcement that Blockpass KYC Connect was to be integrated into the Ethfinex ICO Platform, streamlining customer identity verification and onboarding for participating in token sales.PASS is an ERC20 KYC standard utility token that serves as a discount voucher for the Blockpass platform. The first-of-its kind, PASS seamlessly integrates KYC-compliant identities into the token, ensuring that all holders are fully verified before they are able to transfer it on.Bitfinex and Ethfinex seek to provide quick and direct access to high-quality ERC20 crowdsales, whilst providing an information and discussion platform for users in order to allow them to optimise their trading experience. As a spin-off of Bitfinex, Ethfinex makes use of Bitfinex's trading engine and customer experience expertise to deliver the most highly liquid and advanced trading platform available for ERC20 tokens and crowdsales."These listings are the result of a lot of hard work from both Blockpass and the teams at Bitfinex and Ethfinex." said Blockpass CEO, Adam Vaziri. "The revolutionary nature of the PASS Token as a KYC token means that we are not only developing new technology for token listing, but also laying the groundwork for a regulated future, which is the going to become the gold standard of the industry. As Security Token Offerings and the digitisation of assets continue to become more prevalent, we will be ready to meet the market needs through our pioneering PASS token."In addition to Bitfinex and Ethfinex, PASS Tokens can also be found on HitBTC, Lykke, GateCoin and Cryptopia. Blockpass has worked tirelessly to cement its status as an industry leader in the compliance and regtech space, with the development of the world's premier security token enabled wallet, Infinito Wallet. Blockpass has announced a number of key partnerships in recent months, most notably the establishment of a world-first advanced blockchain identity research laboratory, the Blockpass Identity Lab, in collaboration with Edinburgh Napier University.About Blockpass IDNThe goal of Blockpass IDN (http://www.blockpass.org/) is global realization of identity for the Internet of Everything. Through the use of blockchain technology and smart contracts, Blockpass is a production ready Regtech platform offering shared regulatory and compliance services for humans, businesses, objects and devices. As this identity system supports verification of humans (KYC), objects (KYO) and connected devices (KYD), it will enable the development of new applications that rely on a trusted connection between human, corporate, and device identities. Registered in Hong Kong, Blockpass IDN is a joint venture of Infinity Blockchain Labs and Chain of Things. Blockpass IDN licenses its technology from the non-profit Blockpass Foundation, registered in the Isle of Man.For more information and updates, please visit and sign up to the following:Promotional video: https://youtu.be/SvO2cw3e-SIWebsite: http://www.blockpass.orgMedium: https://medium.com/@blockpassTwitter: https://twitter.com/BlockpassOrgFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/blockpassorg/Telegram: https://t.me/blockpassContact: Caitlin Betts, +852 9733 4935, press@blockpass.orgSource: Blockpass IDNCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.