ComplySci Experiences Record Revenue Growth In 2018

Firm saw 43% increase compared to 2017

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplySci, one of the fastest-growing providers of regulatory technology for financial and professional services companies, announces record revenue growth in 2018.

Over the past year, ComplySci's focus on delivering powerful, easy to use technology for monitoring and managing employee conflicts of interest has resonated with Compliance Officers who are looking to stay ahead of risk. Rising client adoption has been driven by ComplySci's enhanced functionality for compliance supervisors, expansion of the direct broker feed network, as well as an improved user experience for employees that delivers significant time savings. Continuous development of the platform based on customer feedback, along with superior service have translated into deeper relationships with clients large and small - with ComplySci revenues growing by 43% in 2018.

"ComplySci customers understand the value of leveraging sophisticated compliance technology to increase the effectiveness of their compliance programs and to deliver a better experience for their employees firm-wide," says Jean-Marc Levy, ComplySci's Chief Executive Officer. "As a result, ComplySci allows compliance professionals to shift their focus from hindsight to insight, and to become strategic leaders in their businesses."

Levy continued, "Our findings from a survey of nearly 1,000 compliance decision makers and feedback from ComplySci clients are consistent. Compliance teams are looking for flexibility, ease of use and value in their compliance software partners- and ComplySci delivers. Our 97% retention rate is a testament to our value proposition."

ComplySci's focus on innovation and growth recently earned the company inclusion on the 2018 Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Companies as well as the 2019 REGTECH 100. This caps a year of continued strong momentum for the firm, which included a strategic investment by Vista Equity Partners, a leading private equity firm focused on software, data, and technology-enabled businesses.

About ComplySci

ComplySci is a leading provider of technology solutions that help compliance organizations identify, monitor, manage and report on conflicts of interest arising from employee activities, including personal trading, gifts and entertainment, political contributions, outside business affiliations, and other code of ethics violations. ComplySci was an early pioneer in the development of automated compliance management solutions, and is trusted by over 1,000 customers, including some of the world's largest financial institutions. Compliance Officers rely on ComplySci's scalable and sophisticated platform to stay ahead of risk.

