Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2019) - The 9th Annual Cantech Letter Awards will take place on Day One of the Cantech Investment Conference, January 29th 2019 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, at 4pm.

The Cantech Letter Awards recognize excellence in Canada's innovation sectors, presenting hardware in multiple categories that are voted on by sell side analysts from Canadian investment banks. Scores of analysts from nearly two dozen firms vote for the best and brightest lights in Canada's capital markets.

This years' Cantech Letter Awards nominees are:

2018 Canadian Technology Stock of the Year (TSX)

-CGI Group

-Shopify

-Solium Capital

2018 Canadian Technology Exec of the Year (TSX)

-Tobias Lütke, Shopify

-George Schindler, CGI Group

-John Sicard, Kinaxis

2018 Canadian Technology Stock of the Year (TSXV)

-Drone Delivery Canada

-Kraken

-Sangoma Technologies

2018 Canadian Technology Executive of the Year (TSXV)

-Tony Di Benedetto, Drone Delivery Canada

-Karl Kenny, Kraken Robotics

-Bill Wignall, Sangoma Technologies

2018 Canadian Life Sciences Stock of the Year

-Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

-Bellus Health

-Zymeworks

2018 Canadian Cannabis Stock of the Year

-Canopy Growth Corp.

-Cronos Group

-Tilray

ABOUT THE CANTECH INVESTMENT CONFERENCE

Entering its sixth year, the Cantech Investment Conference is where Canada's next great technology companies meet the investment community. The conference, brought to you by Cantech Letter and Cambridge House International, attracts public market investors, VCs, angel investors and media to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre for a two-day exhibit and presentation. This year's conference takes place January 29-30. For more information on the conference please visit the following link: CantechConf.com.





About Cambridge House International Inc.

Cambridge House International has grown to be the undisputed leader in technology and mining investment conferences, building flagship, must-attend events for over 25 years. Cambridge House events provide industries with the platform for networking, education and investment discovery.

About Cantech Letter

Founded in 2008 by Nick Waddell, Cantech Letter is an online magazine focusing on Canadian technology. The site has grown into one of the most referenced financial sites in Canada.

