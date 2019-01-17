sprite-preloader
17.01.2019
PR Newswire

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, January 17

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST plc (LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)
All information is at 31 December 2018 and unaudited.

Performance at month end with net income reinvested


One
Month		Three
Months		Six
Months		One
Year		Three
Years		Five
years
Net asset value-8.3%-10.1%-4.0%-2.4%41.9%70.3%
Share price-9.4%-9.0%-4.9%3.8%57.4%73.0%
Russell 1000 Value Index-9.4%-9.6%-3.3%-2.6%41.6%73.6%

Source: BlackRock

At month end
Net asset value - capital only:160.11p
Net asset value - cum income:161.28p
Share price:161.00p
Discount to cum income NAV:0.2%
Net yield¹:5.0%
Total assets including current year revenue:£111.8m
Gearing:Nil
Options overwrite:16.0%
Ordinary shares in issue²:69,299,044
Ongoing charges³:1.1%


¹ In line with the dividend policy announced in the Annual Report on 17 December 2018 of dividends amounting to 8.00p per share for the year ending 31 October 2019 and based on the share price as at close of business on 31 December 2018.
² Excluding 31,062,261 ordinary shares held in treasury.
³ Ongoing charges represent the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding interest as a % of average shareholders' funds for the year ended 31 October 2018.

Benchmark Sector AnalysisTotal Assets (%)
Financials23.7
Health Care18.4
Information Technology11.3
Energy10.8
Industrials7.8
Consumer Staples7.5
Communication Services6.2
Utilities3.7
Consumer Discretionary2.4
Materials1.8
Net current assets6.4
-----
100.0
=====

Country AnalysisTotal Assets (%)
United States75.4
United Kingdom5.7
Netherlands2.7
Canada2.7
Switzerland2.2
Ireland2.2
Germany1.2
Denmark0.8
France0.4
China0.3
Net current assets6.4
-----
100.0
=====

Ten Largest Investments
CompanyCountry of RiskTotal Assets (%)
Verizon CommunicationsUSA4.3
PfizerUSA4.2
JPMorgan ChaseUSA3.7
Wells FargoUSA3.5
CitigroupUSA2.8
Bank of AmericaUSA2.8
AnthemUSA2.7
OracleUSA2.6
MicrosoftUSA2.4
AstrazenecaUnited Kingdom2.1

Tony DeSpirito, Franco Tapia and David Zhao, representing the Investment Manager, noted:

For the one-month period ended 31 December 2018, the Company's NAV and share price fell by 8.3% and 9.4% respectively. The Company's benchmark, the Russell 1000 Value Index, returned -9.4% during the period (all performance figures are in sterling terms).

The portfolio's cash position, which averaged 8.1% during the month, was a significant contributor to relative performance amid falling U.S. stock prices. In health care, stock selection in the pharmaceuticals industry also boosted relative performance. Other notable contributors included stock selection in the consumer staples and industrials sectors.

The largest detractor from relative performance was investment decisions in the financials sector. Notably, an overweight to the banks industry and a combination of stock selection and an underweight to diversified financial services proved costly. In utilities, an underweight to multi-utilities and electric utilities also weighed on relative returns. Other detractors during the month included an underweight to the real estate and materials sectors.

The portfolio's option overwriting strategy contributed to portfolio returns in December.

Transactions/Options

Transactions: In December, new portfolio positions were initiated in Apple, Masco Corporation and Baker Hughes, a GE company. The portfolio's exposure to Dollar General Corporation, Humana, Samsung Electronics and Novartis AG were also increased during the month. Conversely, we exited our positions in Experian, Brighthouse Financial and nVent Electric We also trimmed our positions in U.S. Bancorp, UnitedHealth Group, Citigroup and CDW Corporation.

Options: As of 31 December 2018, the Company's options exposure was 16.0% and the delta of the options was 89.6.

Positioning

As of the period end, the Company's largest overweight positions relative to the benchmark were in the health care, information technology and energy sectors. The Company's largest underweight positions relative to the benchmark were in the real estate, utilities and consumer discretionary sectors.

Source: BlackRock as at 31 December 2018.

17 January 2019

Latest information is available by typing blackrock.co.uk/brna on the internet, "BLRKINDEX" on Reuters, "BLRK" on Bloomberg or "8800" on Topic 3 (ICV terminal). Neither the contents of the Manager's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Manager's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.


© 2019 PR Newswire