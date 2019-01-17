Article L.233-8 II of the French Code of Commerce

Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Financial Markets Authority

(AMF Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Regulatory News:

Safe Orthopaedics (Paris:SAFOR):

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights

- GROSS* Number of voting rights

- NET December 31, 2018 41 268 022 47 038 207 46 941 819

total number of voting rights calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those that do not have voting rights.

Next publication: 2018 full-year results and first-quarter 2019 revenues, April 26, 2019(after the market close)

About Safe Orthopaedics:

Founded in 2010, Safe Orthopaedics is a French medical technology company that develops and markets an innovative range of sterile implants and associated single-use surgical instruments, with the aim of facilitating safer, optimized and lower-cost spinal surgery. By avoiding the reuse of surgical instruments, Safe Orthopaedics reduces the risk of infection, avoids the cumbersome and unreliable logistics of instrument sterilization, and limits hospital costs. Protected by 17 patent families, the SteriSpine Kits are CE-marked and FDA cleared. The company is based at Eragny-sur-Oise (France), and has 43 employees.

