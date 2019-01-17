QUANTUM GENOMICS: Quantum Genomics Appoints Steering Committee for its Phase III Pivotal Trial in Resistant Hypertension

Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth: FR0011648971 - ALQGC), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new drug class that directly targets the brain to treat resistant hypertension and heart failure, is announcing the appointment of the steering committee for its pivotal Phase III trial of its lead candidate, firibastat, in resistant hypertension.

Phase IIb results published last November demonstrate that firibastat has highly significant anti-hypertensive efficacy in patients at high cardiovascular risk whose hypertension is generally difficult to treat.

In accordance with these results, Quantum Genomics is preparing to launch a Phase III trial studying the effectiveness of firibastat as a treatment for resistant hypertension, thus paving the way for marketing authorisation. The complications of hypertension are particularly severe, and the disease is responsible for 9.4 million deaths worldwide each year[1].

In order to design and implement this trial, Quantum Genomics has set up a scientific steering committee composed of recognised European and American experts in high blood pressure:

- Keith C. Ferdinand: Cardiologist, Professor of Medicine at the Tulane School of Medicine, and Past President of the National Forum for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention (New Orleans, USA).

- Georges Bakris: Nephrologist, Professor of Medicine & Director of the University of Chicago Medicine's Comprehensive Hypertension Centre, and Past President of the American Society of Hypertension (Chicago, USA).

- William B. White: Professor of Medicine at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine, Chief of the Calhoun Cardiology Centre's Division of Hypertension and Clinical Pharmacology, and Past President of the American Society of Hypertension (Farmington, USA).

- Jacques Blacher: Cardiologist, Professor at the Paris Descartes University, Head of the Diagnosis and Therapeutics Centre at the Hôtel Dieu University Hospital (AP-HP, Paris), and Past President of the French Society of Hypertension (Paris, France).

The steering committee will work closely with Quantum Genomics' scientific team to define the design of the Phase III trial, in particular its methodology, target population and evaluation criteria, and will be involved in discussions with the EMA (European Medicines Agency) and FDA (Food and Drug Administration). It will also be directly involved in the clinical trial's conduct.

About Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of cardiovascular medications based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI). Quantum Genomics is the only company in the world exploring this innovative approach that directly targets the brain. The company relies on its 20-plus years of basic and clinical research at some of the largest French laboratories: the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM), the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), the Collège de France, and Paris-Descartes University. The goal of Quantum Genomics is to develop innovative treatments for complicated, or even resistant, cases of hypertension (around 30% of patients have poor control of their condition or receive ineffective treatment) and for heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed with heart failure dies within five years).

Based in Paris and New York, Quantum Genomics is listed on the Euronext Growth exchange in Paris (FR0011648971- ALQGC) and trades on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States (symbol: QNNTF).

