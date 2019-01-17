Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2019) - Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. (TSXV: AGH) (the "Company") announces today that the non-binding letter of intent dated July 6, 2018 with a privately held company, MariGrow Inc., has automatically terminated in accordance with its terms.

