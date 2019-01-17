Corteva Agriscience, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont, Announces Enlist E3 Soybean and Qrome Corn Commercial Launches

- Enlist E3 Soybeans Headline One of Largest Soybean Technology System Launches Ever

- High-yield Potential Qrome Products with Triple-stack Insect Control Available Across Corn Belt

- Technologies Authorized by China for Import

WILMINGTON, Deleware, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corteva Agriscience, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP), today announced plans for commercial launches of Enlist E3 soybeans in Brazil, Canada and the United States, beginning in 2019. The Company also announced plans to expand the launch of Qrome products across the U.S. Corn Belt.

"I am excited to announce one of the largest soybean technology system launches ever," said Corteva Agriscience Chief Executive Officer, James C. Collins, Jr. "Enlist E3 soybeans incorporate advanced herbicide tolerance through three modes of action and enable use of our proprietary Enlist One and Enlist Duo herbicides to provide more complete solutions to farmers."

"We are also announcing expanded availability of Qrome products across a wider geography, and to more customers," said Collins. "Qrome hybrids have earned the trust of American producers for consistent performance and have produced high yields by combining top-tier genetics, strong defensive traits and advanced seed treatments."

Enlist E3 soybeans and Qrome corn products are among more than 20 new technologies that Corteva Agriscience plans to launch by 20211. They are a key part of the Corteva Agriscience strategy to grow and to drive customer and shareholder value through the Company's combined seed and crop protection pipeline.

Enlist E3 soybeans were jointly developed by Dow AgroSciences and MS Technologies. Both Enlist E3 soybeans and grain produced from Qrome corn products received import authorization from China in January 2019.

Enlist E3 Soybeans

Enlist E3 soybeans will be offered in Brazil, Canada and the U.S. across all Corteva Agriscience seed brands. Commercial sales will begin in 2019; timing will vary by country. First-half 2019 activities will focus on expanding grower experiences with Enlist E3 soybeans through demonstration plots, field technology days and other opportunities. Second-half 2019 activities will focus on commercial sales efforts. Robust ramp-up plans and extensive seed production will ensure that Enlist E3 soybeans are broadly available to farmers in 2020.

Corteva Agriscience is also engaged with numerous potential seed trait licensees and intends to broadly license Enlist E3 soybean technology. This will enable farmers around the world to have broader choice and flexibility in selecting herbicide tolerance traits, genetics and crop protection solutions.

"Enlist E3 soybeans are industry-leading triple-stack herbicide tolerant soybeans that allow Corteva Agriscience to better serve farmers with complementary seed and crop protection products," said Collins. "The fully-enabled launch of Enlist E3 soybeans follows the successful introduction of top performing Enlist cotton varieties and Enlist corn hybrids in 2017 and 2018, respectively."

The Enlist E3 soybean trait provides tolerance to new 2,4-D choline in Enlist Duo and Enlist One herbicides, as well as glyphosate and glufosinate herbicides. Enlist Duo herbicide is a combination of new 2,4-D choline and glyphosate, a convenient blend for control of tough broadleaf and grass weeds. Enlist One herbicide is a 2,4-D choline product offering the same excellent broadleaf weed control with greater tank-mix flexibility, including the ability to tank mix with qualified glufosinate products.

Growers can apply Enlist herbicides post-emergence to Enlist E3 soybeans to help control glyphosate-resistant weeds; additional tolerance to glufosinate means they can utilize three post-emergence herbicide modes of action in Enlist E3 soybean fields. With near-zero volatility and reduced potential for physical drift, Enlist herbicides with Colex-D technology are designed to land and stay on target.

Qrome Product Technology

Introductory quantities of Qrome products will be available in the Pioneer brand for 2019 planting across expanded geographies in the U.S. Corn Belt. For the 2020 growing season, Qrome products are planned across a wide range of genetic platforms and maturities in Corteva Agriscience seed brands. Farmers who planted Pioneer brand Qrome products as part of limited launch in 2017 and 2018 across the Western U.S. Corn Belt reported strong performance and high yields.

"Qrome products are the most optimized balance of insect protection and agronomic performance in the Corteva Agriscience product portfolio," said Collins.

Qrome products feature a novel molecular stack of multiple insect protection traits and include two modes of action to control corn rootworm. Pioneer brand Qrome products have consistently delivered an average 5.5 bushel yield advantage over legacy triple-stack technology in multi-year research trials. In 2018 on-farm trials, Qrome products held an average 10.2 bushel per acre advantage over all competitive products tested2.

Enlist E3 soybeans are approved for cultivation in the U.S., Canada and Brazil. Qrome products are approved for cultivation in the U.S. and Canada. Both Enlist E3 soybeans and grain produced from Qrome corn products have received import authorization in many importing countries, most recently in China. For additional information about the status of regulatory authorizations, please visit http://www.biotradestatus.com/.

To learn more about the Enlist weed control system, visit Enlist.com, follow us on Twitter at @EnlistOnline or go to our YouTube channel. Learn more about Qrome products at Pioneer.com/Qrome.

1 Corteva Agriscience, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont, Hosts Inaugural Investor Day

2 2018 Qrome performance data is based on the average of 244 comparisons made in the United States through Nov. 14, 2018. Comparisons are against all competitors and within a +/- 3 CRM of the competitive brand.

About Corteva Agriscience, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont

Corteva Agriscience, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP), is intended to become an independent, publicly traded company when the previously announced spinoff is complete by June 2019. The division combines the strengths of DuPont Pioneer, DuPont Crop Protection and Dow AgroSciences. Corteva Agriscience provides growers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry - including some of the most recognized brands in agriculture: Pioneer, Encirca, the newly launched Brevant seed brand, as well as award-winning Crop Protection products - while bringing new products to market through our solid pipeline of active chemistry and technologies. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

Follow Corteva Agriscience on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Trademarks of DuPont, Dow AgroSciences and Pioneer and affiliated companies or their respective owners.

Enlist E3 soybeans are jointly developed by Dow AgroSciences and MS Technologies.

The Enlist weed control system is owned and developed by Dow AgroSciences LLC. Enlist Duo and Enlist One herbicides are not registered for sale or use in all states or counties. Contact your state pesticide regulatory agency to determine if a product is registered for sale or use in your area. Enlist Duo and Enlist One herbicides are the only 2,4-D products authorized for use in Enlist crops. Always read and follow label directions. Dow AgroSciences LLC

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/769289/DowDuPont__Corteva_Logo.jpg