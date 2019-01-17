sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,075 Euro		+0,001
+1,35 %
WKN: A2H9YB ISIN: CA39944P1018 Ticker-Symbol: 3GE 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GROUP ELEVEN RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GROUP ELEVEN RESOURCES CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GROUP ELEVEN RESOURCES CORP
GROUP ELEVEN RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GROUP ELEVEN RESOURCES CORP0,075+1,35 %