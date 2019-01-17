GoodToKnow



Respected residential and commercial agency will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Maggi Properties Starting Late February

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices announced expansion of its franchise network into Northern Italy with the signing of Maggi Group Real Estate, a respected residential and commercial real estate operator serving greater Milan and the Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Lombardy and Veneto regions. The company will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Maggi Properties starting late February.

Maggi Properties, with a distinguished track record dating back to 1981, will be Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' third global franchisee following the 2018 appointments of Rubina Real Estate of Berlin and London-based Kay Co. The agency plans to build its market share across Northern Italy and expand into Rome within two years.

"We are excited to enter the greater Milan market with a fine company such as Maggi Properties," said Gino Blefari, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. "Milan has been among our top priorities as Italy's financial hub and Europe's third-largest economy. Maggi Properties is a regional leader that is highly regarded for its residential and commercial operations as well as its real estate advisory services for financial institutions and public authorities. As important, the agency's core values are similar to our own focusing on trust, integrity and stability."

Maggi Properties will remain independently owned and operated by founder and CEO Cesare Maggi, who said he's eager to grow his brokerage as a franchisee of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. "We are proud to represent the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand in Milan and throughout Northern Italy," said Maggi. "We believe the brand will be embraced by local and international clients seeking real estate guidance. Also, the brand will be sought out by American clients looking for property in Milan, Lake Como and the Tuscany region."

Marcus Benussi, agency advisor and head of foreign operations, said the franchise relationship will help Maggi Properties grow and recruit more skilled agents. "Timing is good for our brand transition, as the real estate market in greater Milan continues to strengthen and attract more buyers from abroad. The trusted Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand brings fresh air to our markets and new opportunities for top real estate professionals. We expect to grow our business in all areas, particularly in high-end and luxury real estate. Agents who want to grow their business should consider Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Maggi Properties."

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices continues as one of America's fastest-growing real estate brokerage networks with nearly 50,000 agents and 1,400+ offices named to the brand since its launch in September 2013. With its network membership Maggi Properties will gain access to the brand's Global Network Platform, a powerful tool suite driving lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more. The brand also provides global listing syndication, relocation referrals, professional education and the exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for high-end listings.

"Our new alliance gives us access to a network of leading American, German and English real estate agencies and an active referral system," said Benussi. "This means our clients' listings will be displayed before a significantly larger international audience, and our fellow Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchisees will have a most capable brokerage to which they may refer clients seeking properties in Northern Italy. It's a new era for our company and we couldn't be more excited for the future."

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Maggi Properties

Maggi Properties, founded in 1981 by real estate veteran Cesare Maggi, is a diversified real estate company and leader in residential and commercial real estate sales, consulting, asset management and strategic planning. Visit http://www.maggigroupre.it.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Irvine, CA-based Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is one of America's fastest-growing real estate brokerage networks with nearly 50,000 agents and 1,400+ offices named to the brand since its launch in September 2013. The brand was recognized as "Real Estate Agency Brand of Year" and "Most Trusted Real Estate Brand" in the 2018 Harris Poll EquiTrend Study; and for "Highest Satisfaction Among Repeat Home Buyers Among National Full Service Real Estate Firms" in J.D. Power's 2018 Home Buyer/Seller Satisfaction StudySM. Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005814/en/

Contacts:

Federica Lione

+39 02 63116 234

federica.lione@edelman.com

Kevin Ostler

+1 (949) 794-7980

kevinostler@hsfranchise.com