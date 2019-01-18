Bio-Fence ltd: Bio-Fence announces a breakthrough in Food Safety

ASHDOD, Israel, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio-Fence innovating coating technology announced today the successful completion of an intensive field trial on its innovative anti-microbial technology Pentagon.



The trial was held in "Milouoff"), one of the largest Ready to Eat poultry production sites in Israel and demonstrated superior results for Bio-Fence technology compared to alternatives. According to Mrs. Shiran Davidi, QA manager at Milouoff: "Bio-Fence technology seems to have clear benefits over existing antimicrobial solution. It is safe, highly potent and rechargeable."



The trial involved monitoring the performance of an epoxy floor coated with Bio-Fence anti-microbial technology compared to either commercial Silver Ion coating and a designated control area. Samples were collected by Milouoff QA teams and sent for analysis by the independent Israeli Institute for Food Microbiology).



The results showed a significant 3-4 Log reduction of Total Count and Enterobacteria presences on the area coated with Bio-Fence, compared with the area coated with Silver Ion and the control coatings.



Mr. Ofer Shoham, the CEO of Bio-Fence stated: "We were always aware that our unique anti-microbial technology has significant advantages over existing solutions and our findings have now been validated by a field trial conducted and analyzed by independent third parties."



"Food Safety is a $55 billion problem. We are looking forward to bring our product to the market and help make our food safe and bacteria free," Shoham concluded.



About Bio-Fence ltd:

Bio-Fence responsible for the development of an innovative technology that converts commercial coatings and paints to potent anti-microbial surfaces. Bio-Fence technology is highly active, safe, low cost and regenerable.



Applying Bio-Fence technology reduces the presence of hazards pathogens in production environment and minimize the danger of food contamination.



Bio-Fence is a portfolio company of The Kitchen Hub), the only technological incubator in Israel focusing solely on "FoodTech".



The Kitchen is owned by the Strauss Group and supported by the Israeli Innovation Authority (IIA).



