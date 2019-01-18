Invitation to Stora Enso's Media and Analyst Webcasts on 1 February 2019

HELSINKI, Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

STORA ENSO OYJ INVESTOR NEWS 18 January 2019 at 9.00 EET

Stora Enso will publish its fourth quarter and full year 2018 Financial Results on Friday 1 February 2019 at approximately 09.30 Finnish time (08.30 CET). The following events will take place later that day:

1) Press conference in Helsinki at 11.00 EET

The webcast and press conference for media will take place at 11.00 EET (10.00 CET, 09.00 UK time, 04.00 EDT) at Stora Enso's Head Office, Kanavaranta 1, Helsinki. The event will be held in English and it will be hosted by CEO Karl-Henrik Sundström, CFO Seppo Parvi, and EVP, Communications Ulrika Lilja. The webcast may be accessed at https://storaenso.videosync.fi/2018-full-year-result

2) Webcast and conference call for analysts and investors at 14.30 EET

The webcast and conference call for analysts and investors will take place at 14.30 EET (13.30 CET, 12.30 UK time, 07.30 EST). It will be hosted by CEO Karl-Henrik Sundström, CFO Seppo Parvi, and SVP, Head of Investor Relations Ulla Paajanen, and may be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/gngcow7q

Those analysts and investors who wish to ask questions should join the conference call (details below). All participants can follow the presentation over the webcast.

The links to the webcasts are also available on the Stora Enso website: storaenso.com/investors

Dial-in details for the analyst and investor conference call

Live event at 14.30 EET

UK +44 (0)2071 928 338 Finland +358 (0)9 2311 3291 Sweden +46 (0)8 5661 8467 USA +1 646 741 3167 Confirmation Code: 2894258 Encore Dial-In #:

UK +44 (0)3333 009 785 USA +1 917 677 7532 Access Code: 2894258

The conference call encore will be available until Friday 8 February. The webcast will be archived on www.storaenso.com/investors.

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 26 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2017 were EUR 10 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

For further information, please contact:

Hanne Karrinaho

Head of Financial Communications

tel. + 358-40-766-9452

Investor enquiries:

Ulla Paajanen

SVP, Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358-40-763-8767

