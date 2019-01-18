Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PAO Severstal (SVST) Severstal reports Q4 & FY2018 operational results 18-Jan-2019 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Severstal reports Q4 & FY2018 operational results Moscow, Russia - 18 January 2019 - PAO Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, today announces its operational results for Q4 and FY2018. Q4 2018 GROUP HIGHLIGHTS · Hot metal output decreased 3% q/q in Q4 2018 to 2.23 mln tonnes (Q3 2018: 2.31 mln tonnes), due to BF#2 short-term maintenance works. Crude steel production declined by 4% to 2.94 mln tonnes (Q3 2018: 3.06 mln tonnes) reflecting a decrease in pig iron production and seasonal slowdown of production at Balakovo mini-mill. · Consolidated steel product sales increased 2% q/q to 2.76 mln tonnes in Q4 2018 (Q3 2018: 2.71 mln tonnes), following short-term maintenance works at rolling-mill facilities in the previous quarter. The share of domestic sales declined to 62% as a result of seasonal slowdown in domestic consumption (Q3 2018: 65%). · The share of high value-added (HVA) products within the sales portfolio decreased four ppts to 44% (Q3 2018: 48%), driven by an increase in semi-finished and hot rolled coil sales and declining sales volumes of large diameter pipes, colour coated and hot rolled thick plate. · Coking coal concentrate sales volumes from Vorkutaugol continued to grow, increasing 9% q/q following 27% increase in Q3. This was largely driven by higher production volumes at the Zapolyarnaya and Komsomolskaya mines. · Iron ore pellet sales increased 15% to 2.94 mln tonnes (Q3 2018: 2.55 mln tonnes) as a result of higher production volumes and stock sell-off in Q4. FY2018 GROUP HIGHLIGHTS · Hot metal output remained almost unchanged in 2018 at 9.15 mln tonnes, however crude steel production increased 3% to 12.04 mln tonnes (FY2017: 11.65 mln tonnes). This was driven by an improvement in steel production efficiency following the launch of ladle furnace #2 and higher production volumes from Balakovo mini-mill. Meanwhile, the Company is continuing its efficiency programmes aimed at decreasing raw material consumption ratios in the steel production process. · Consolidated steel product sales increased 2% y/y to 11.18 mln tonnes in FY2018 (FY2017: 10.92 mln tonnes), reflecting crude steel production growth. The high share of HVA products remained high at 46% in FY2018 (FY2017: 46%). · Average selling prices for the majority of steel products grew substantially, by 5%-12% in FY2018, reflecting global trends as well as Severstal's sales and marketing initiatives. · The higher iron ore concentrate sales y-o-y for FY2018 partially reflects the consolidation of the Yakovlevskiy mine and an uptick in production volumes at Olcon. · Coking coal concentrate sales volumes at Vorkutaugol increased by 2% to 3.37 mln tonnes in 2018. · As announced at Severstal's Capital Markets Day in November 2018, the Company plans to achieve coking coal concentrate production volumes growth of up to approximately 5.6mt per annum at the Vorkutaugol mines and plans to ramp-up Yakovlevskiy mine to approximately 5mt per annum in 2023, which will result in a higher level of vertical integration. SUMMARY OF KEY PRODUCTION, SALES VOLUMES Production, Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Change, % 2018 2017 Change, % thousands of tonnes Crude Steel 2,941 3,064 (4%) 12,039 11,651 3% (Russian Steel) Hot metal 2,233 2,307 (3%) 9,146 9,158 (0%) (Russian Steel) Sales volumes, Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Change, % 2018 2017 Change, % thousands of tonnes Coking coal 1,043 953 9% 3,374 3,294 2% concentrate Iron ore 2,943 2,554 15% 10,997 11,133 (1%) pellets Iron ore 1,430 1,424 0% 5,510 4,251 30% concentrate Total steel 2,756 2,712 2% 11,176 10,919 2% products (Consolidated) Total steel 2,767 2,722 2% 11,220 10,959 2% products (Russian Steel) High value added Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Change, % 2018 2017 Change, % steel products, % Severstal 44% 48% (4 ppts) 46% 46% 0 ppts (Consolidated) Severstal Russian 44% 48% (4 ppts) 46% 46% 0 ppts Steel SEVERSTAL'S CONSOLIDATED SALES (NET OF INTERCOMPANY SALES) Sales volumes, thousands Q4 2018 Q3 Change 2018 2017 Change of tonnes 201 , % , % 8 Coal: 544 381 43% 1,671 1,700 (2%) Coking coal 169 109 55% 359 127 183% concentrate Steam coal 375 272 38% 1,312 1,573 (17%) Iron ore: 2,128 1,6 27% 7,405 6,645 11% 71 Iron ore 1,871 1,4 28% 6,578 6,514 1% pellets 65 Iron ore 257 206 25% 827 131 531% concentrate Semi-finished 157 97 62% 695 519 34% products Rolled 2,186 2,1 2% 8,719 8,540 2% products: 48 Hot-rolled coil 1,017 946 8% 3,895 3,949 (1%) Hot-rolled 210 218 (4%) 852 804 6% plate Cold-rolled 296 280 6% 1,286 1,324 (3%) coil Galvanised and 208 211 (1%) 835 654 28% metallic coated coil Colour coated 97 122 (20%) 391 403 (3%) coil Long products 358 371 (4%) 1,460 1,406 4% Downstream 413 467 (12%) 1,762 1,861 (5%) products: Metalware 136 150 (9%) 560 615 (9%) products Large diameter 107 128 (16%) 440 416 6% pipes Other tubes, 170 189 (10%) 762 830 (8%) pipes, formed shapes SEVERSTAL RESOURCES · Coking coal concentrate sales volumes from Vorkutaugol continued to grow by 9% q/q following a 27% increase in Q3. This was largely driven by higher production volumes at the Zapolyarnaya and Komsomolskaya mines. Internal coking coal concentrate procurement declined to 83% in Q4 2018 as the Company increased sales to third parties due to a favourable pricing environment in the local market. · Steam coal sales at Vorkutaugol increased by 37% q/q, reflecting seasonally stronger domestic demand driven by the beginning of the heating season. · Iron ore pellet sales increased by 15% to 2.94 mln tonnes (Q3 2018: 2.55 mln tonnes) driven by higher production volumes and stock sell-off in Q4. · Iron ore concentrate sales remained almost flat in Q4 at 1.43 mln tonnes (Q3 2018: 1.42 mln tonnes). The higher iron ore concentrate sales y/y for FY2018 partially reflects the consolidation of the Yakovlevskiy mine and growth in production volumes at Olcon. Sales volumes, Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Change, % 2018 2017 Change, % thousands of tonnes Coal: 1,417 1,226 16% 4,686 4,868 (4%) Coking coal 1,043 953 9% 3,374 3,294 2% concentrate Steam coal 374 273 37% 1,312 1,574 (17%) Iron ore: 4,373 3,978 10% 16,507 15,384 7% Iron ore 2,943 2,554 15% 10,997 11,133 (1%) pellets Iron ore 1,430 1,424 0% 5,510 4,251 30% concentrate SEVERSTAL RUSSIAN STEEL ('RSD') · RSD steel product sales increased by 2% to 2.77 mln tonnes in Q4 2018 compared with the previous quarter (Q3 2018: 2.72 mln tonnes), following short-term maintenance works at rolling-mill facilities in the previous quarter. The share of domestic sales declined to 62% due to a seasonal slowdown in domestic consumption (Q3 2018: 65%). · The share of high value-added (HVA) products within the sales portfolio decreased by four ppts to 44% (Q3 2018: 48%), driven by an increase in semi-finished (slab) and hot rolled coil sales and declining volumes of large diameter pipes, colour coated and hot rolled thick plate. · In Q4 2018, the Company increased sales of hot rolled coil to European customers and decreased sales of the product to the Middle East market. · Severstal increased stocks of colour-coated products, which reflects lower sales volumes for the period. · LDP sales volumes declined 16% q/q due to specifics of the product range and after a sell-off of finished goods at the Izhora Pipe Mill in Q3 where the utilisation rate continued to remain high in Q4 2018. In March 2018, the Izhora Pipe Mill was awarded a tender to supply approximately 165,000 tonnes of LDPs for Gazprom projects during 2018-2019. · Average selling prices for the majority of steel products declined in Q4 2018 in line with global benchmarks, however selling prices for HVA products were less affected by this downward trend due to the nature of the contracts and Severstal's sales and marketing initiatives. The decline in LDP average selling price in FY2018 was offset by higher sales volumes of thick plate. Sales volumes, Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Change, % 2018 2017 Change, % thousands of tonnes Total steel 2,767 2,722 2% 11,220 10,959 2% products Semi-finished 157 97 62% 695 519 34% products Rolled 2,195 2,157 2% 8,760 8,579 2% products: Hot-rolled 1,017 947 7% 3,896 3,950 (1%) coil Hot-rolled 210 218 (4%) 852 805 6% plate

