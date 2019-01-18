ISAE-SUPAERO, the world leader in aerospace engineering training has launched a new MOOC for the start of 2019: "DynaMOOC".

"DynaMOOC": understand and apply the fundamentals of structural dynamics The basic architecture of aerospace structures is generally founded on static criteria. The modern approach consists of integrating the dynamics not to certification but also to the fundamental design and specification of aerospace structures and light structures. Thus, all areas which involve structural works are affected: aircraft, vehicles, naval engineering and civil engineering. In-depth knowledge of the fundamentals of dynamics offers a new perspective on the classification and behavior of all mechanical systems.

This MOOC goes back to the basics of solid dynamics applied to structural analysis. This four-week course is aimed at undergraduate students in mechanical or physical engineering who would like to comprehend the transition from statics to dynamics, as well as to structural engineers, in particular aerospace engineers, and to scientists and researchers wishing to rediscover the fundamentals of dynamics.

More information here

DynaMOOC start date: January 28, 2019

N.B.: this MOOC will be taught in English

A second MOOC, dedicated to flight mechanics, will also be launched in February.

