Silicon Valley-based marketplaces veteran joins Spacefy to help build on the Company's emerging arts-focused community and platform.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2019) - Spacefy Inc. (CSE: SPFY) ("Spacefy" or the "Company"), the sharing-economy marketplace for inspiring space rentals for the creative industry, announced today that Silicon Valley-based eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) alumnus Mat Ste-Marie has relocated to Toronto, Canada and joined the company as Vice-President of Product & Community.

Mat joins Spacefy after a 12-year run at eBay in Vancouver, Toronto, and San Jose, California, bringing deep expertise in product management, community management, consumer to consumer selling, and structured data. Mat joins new CEO and former eBay executive Russ Patterson, who recently succeeded Judeh Siwady, who has stayed on as COO and VP of marketing.

"I'm excited to welcome Mat to the Spacefy team," says Patterson. "Mat brings a wealth of experience from his time at eBay - all of it highly applicable to Spacefy's business. He'll make an immediate impact for us on many fronts."

About Spacefy

Spacefy is a marketplace that connects creative professionals with spaces for their projects, productions, and events. Harnessing the power of the sharing economy, Spacefy gives creatives access to unique and underutilized spaces while enabling property owners to further monetize their space.

Spacefy Inc.

Russ Patterson

Chief Executive Officer

russ@spacefy.com

Adelaide Capital Markets Inc.

Deborah Honig

Investor Relations

647-203-8793

deborah@adelaidecapital.ca

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to the immediate impact on the company expected from Mat. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Spacefy Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.