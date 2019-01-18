Yesterday, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its European RMBS Rating Methodology Country Addendum for rating securities backed by residential mortgage loans in the Republic of Ireland (Ireland). The addendum addresses analytical considerations specific to prime, buy-to-let, and non-conforming mortgages in Ireland.

This addendum addresses country-specific assumptions regarding the loans' KBRA Probability of Default (KPD), including (i) base PD, (ii) a description of a benchmark loan, (iii) loan-level attributes (LLA) that impact the KPD, and (iv) rating multipliers. It also addresses country-specific assumptions regarding the loans' KBRA Loss Severity, including (i) house price decline assumptions, (ii) fire sale discount assumptions, (iii) atypical property haircuts, (iv) liquidation value discounts, and (v) liquidation costs and timelines. Cashflow modelling assumptions specifically relevant to Ireland are also disclosed in the addendum.

The publication of this addendum follows KBRA's release of its European RMBS Rating Methodology and associated UK addendum in May 2018.

