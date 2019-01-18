DNA Oyj: DNA's Financial Statements Bulletin 2018 - invitation to news conferences

DNA PLC INVESTOR NEWS, 18 JANUARY 2019, 11:30 am (EET)

DNA will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin 2018 on Friday 1 February 2019 at about 8:30 am EET / 7:30 am CEST, 6:30 am BST. The stock exchange release and the result report in Finnish and English will be available at that time on DNA's website at www.dna.fi/investors (http://www.dna.fi/investors). DNA arranges two news conferences on the result publication day. Results will be presented by CEO Jukka Leinonen and CFO Timo Karppinen.

News conference in Finnish for media and analysts at 10:00 am EET

The event will take place at DNA House, Läkkisepäntie 21, Helsinki. Registration for the event is requested by email to communications@dna.fi (mailto:communications@dna.fi). The news conference can also be participated through a live webcast.

Conference call for analysts and investors at 1:00 pm EET, 12 (noon) CEST, 11:00 am BST

The audience is welcome to participate and ask questions through a conference call by dialing in a couple of minutes before the scheduled time;

Finland: +358 9 8171 0310

United Kingdom: +44 333 300 0804

United States: +1 631 913 1422

Participant Passcode: 6963 5673#

Conference call can be also be participated and questions asked by live audiocast.

The presentation materials and links to the webcast and audiocast will be available on DNA's website before the event: www.dna.fi/investors (http://www.dna.fi/investors). Recordings of both news conferences and the transcript of the conference call will be available later on the same webpage.

Further enquiries:

Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations, DNA Plc, +358 44 044 1262, marja.makinen@dna.fi

DNA Corporate Communications, +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi (mailto:communications@dna.fi)

DNA Plc is a Finnish telecommunications group providing high-quality voice, data and TV services for communication, entertainment and working. DNA is Finland's largest cable operator and the leading pay TV provider in both cable and terrestrial networks. For DNA, the key area for growth in corporate business is the new way of working, independent of time and place, facilitated by smart terminal devices, diverse communications services and rapid connections. In 2017, DNA recorded net sales of EUR 886 million and an operating profit of EUR 124 million. DNA has more than 4 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The Group also includes DNA Store, Finland's largest retail chain selling mobile phones. DNA shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For further information, visit www.dna.fi or follow us on Twitter @DNA_fi and Facebook.

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: DNA Oyj via Globenewswire

