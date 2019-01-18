Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

ZEAL Network SE (-) ZEAL Network SE: POLL RESULTS - GENERAL MEETING 18 January 2019 18-Jan-2019 / 11:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ZEAL Network SE General Meeting ALL RESOLUTIONS APPROVED ZEAL Network SE shareholders today (18 January 2019) approved all resolutions put to the General Meeting in London. Voting was by poll on each resolution and the results are set out below. POLL RESULTS - GENERAL MEETING 18 JANUARY 2019 NUM RESOLUTION VOTES % VOTES % VOTES % of VOTES BER FOR AGAINST TOTAL ISC WITHHELD VOTED NAME 01 Aquisition 2,749, 60.75 1,776,71 39.25 4,526 54.27% 16,662 of shares 838 7 ,555 pursuant to the Lotto24 offer 02 Waiver of 1,886, 51.43 1,781,62 48.57 3,667 43.97% 875,224 the 367 6 ,993 obligatoin for Günther Concert Party to make a general offer NOTES: A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution. Contact: Frank Hoffmann, CEFA Investor Relations ZEAL 5th Floor - One New Change London EC4M 9AF T +44 (0) 20 3739-7123 F +44 (0) 20 3739-7199 frank.hoffmann@zeal-network.co.uk ISIN: GB00BHD66J44 Category Code: ROM TIDM: - LEI Code: 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 Sequence No.: 7194 EQS News ID: 767435 End of Announcement EQS News Service

