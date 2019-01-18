Regulatory News:

Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel

Post-Stabilisation Notice

NatWest Markets Plc (contact: Jacob Gilbert, TEL: 020 7678 5405) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)), was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s)named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel Guarantor (if any): n/a Aggregate nominal amount: GBP 400m Description: BFCM £400m Dec-23 Senior Preferred Bond Stabilising Manager(s) NatWest Markets Plc (co-ordinating stabilisation manager) Credit Suisse Securities Europe Limited Offer price: 99.827

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.

