Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 17-January-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 361.92p INCLUDING current year revenue 367.10p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 357.63p INCLUDING current year revenue 362.81p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16