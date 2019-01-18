The global industrial gas regulator market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of more than 3% during the period 2019-2023.

Industrial gases such as nitrogen, oxygen, hydrogen, carbon dioxide, and helium are used in the oil and gas, metal processing, chemicals and petrochemicals, pulp and paper, and automotive sectors. Nitrogen and carbon dioxide are used for gas lifting and enhanced oil recovery in the upstream oil and gas sector. Hydrogen and oxygen are required for fuel desulphurization and catalytic cracking processes in the downstream oil and gas sector. The growth of these end-user industries is driving the demand for industrial gases, which is expected to propel the growth of the global industrial gas regulator market.

As per Technavio, the emerging demand for pilot-controlled pressure regulators will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global industrial gas regulator market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth.

Global industrial gas regulator market: Emerging demand for pilot-controlled pressure regulators

Self-operated single-stage and dual-stage regulators dominate the global industrial regulators market. The self-operated industrial gas regulators operate based on the differential of upstream and downstream piping to maintain the desired pressure, which limits their accuracy as self-operated regulators are unable to detect the minute changes in pressure that are critical in several applications such as healthcare applications and industrial furnaces.

"The pilot-controlled industrial gas regulators control the gas pressure by an amplified signal and hence, even a minute change in the gas pressure can be detected. This results in an enhanced accuracy of the industrial gas regulator. These regulators offer accurate pressure control for low-pressure blanketing applications. These regulators are also useful in dynamic dual flow direction applications producing a high reverse flow," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global industrial gas regulator market: Segmentation analysis

This industrial gas regulator market analysis report segments the market by technology (single-stage and dual-stage) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The single-stage segment held the largest industrial gas regulator market share in 2018, accounting for over 55% of the market. This technology segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region led the market in 2018 with more than 37% of the market share, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

