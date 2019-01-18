Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 17-January-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1793.52p INCLUDING current year revenue 1805.72p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1748.47p INCLUDING current year revenue 1760.68p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563