Münster, Germany (ots) - Enterprises in the United Kingdom and the German Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) have been trusted partners for decades. Brexit shall not change this: The Ministry of Economic Affairs, Innovation, Digitalization and Energy of North Rhine-Westphalia along with the heads of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce of North Westphalia have organised an Economic Meeting at Conference Aston in Birmingham on January 24th. This is a free event where German and British enterprises, representatives from universities and departments of economic development will gather to search for answers on how to continue and enhance the valuable and strong economic relationship between both economies despite Britain's exit from the EU.



After the most recent rejection of the EU's Brexit deal, the risk of a hard Brexit with no agreement has risen sharply. According to Dr. Fritz Jaeckel, General Director of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce of North Westphalia, British and German businesses and universities should take the chance and come together in ordert o talk directly to each other. Via exchanging views and worries on both sides, opportunities and practical solutions might become visible. This free event is a unique opportunity to enhance future economic relationships and networks which should not be missed.



