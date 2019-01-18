The two biggest each have a capacity of 150 MW, with smaller plants bringing the total up to 413 MW. The projects are a part of the search engine titan's effort to supply its annual electricity consumption from renewable sources.When pv magazine two months ago reported Facebook's decision to develop 377 MW of solar in Alabama and Tennessee, the figures were impressive. The scale - for corporate PV - was unprecedented, and the 227 MW Alabama plant will almost double the state's installed capacity. However, it appears the most important aspect of the plan may have been the precedent set. Now ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...