Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies with solutions in the fields of vascular and interventional access, surgical and cardiac care, will showcase the MANTA Vascular Closure Device as well as its portfolio for peripheral interventions at the Annual Meeting of the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC) 2019, in Leipzig, Germany.

With the acquisition of Essential Medical, Inc., Teleflex now offers the CE Marked MANTA Vascular Closure Device specifically designed for closure of large bore arteriotomies following procedures utilizing devices or sheaths ranging in size from 10F to 18F (with maximum outer diameters up to 25F). In its CE Mark study, the MANTA Device demonstrated rapid and reliable hemostasis with its resorbable collagen-based technology and complication rates that were similar to surgical and suture-based closure methods.1

Clinicians worldwide rely on the quality and proven clinical utility of our peripheral intervention portfolio with products such as Turnpike Catheters, Supercross Microcatheters, the Pronto Extraction Catheter, Micro Elite and Expro Elite Snares and the Hunter Biopsy Sealing Device. The MANTA Vascular Closure Device is not commercially available in the United States.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people's lives. We apply purpose driven innovation a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular and interventional access, surgical, anesthesia, cardiac care, urology, emergency medicine and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow, Deknatel, Hudson RCI, LMA, Pilling, Rüsch, UroLift and Weck trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our management's current beliefs and expectations, but are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

References:

1. Van Mieghem NM, Latib A, van der Heyden J, van Gils L, et al. Percutaneous Plug-Based Arteriotomy Closure Device for Large-Bore Access: A Multicenter Prospective Study. JACC: Cardiovasc Intervent. 2017;10(6):613-619.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005002/en/

Contacts:

Jake Elguicze

Treasurer and Vice President, Investor Relations

610-948-2836

Emmet Dalton

Director of Marketing Communications International

M: +353 87 333 3262

E: emmet.dalton@teleflex.com