Larsen Toubro Infotech (BSE code: 540005, NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced its Q3 FY19 results today.

In US Dollars:

Revenue at USD 346.9 million; growth of 5.6% QoQ and 18.2% YoY

growth of and Constant Currency Revenue growth of 6.1% QoQ and 20.6% YoY

In Indian Rupees:

Revenue at Rs 24,729 million ; growth of 6.1% QoQ and 31.3% YoY

; growth of and Net Income at Rs 3,755 million; growth of (6.2%) QoQ and 32.8% YoY

"We are pleased to deliver another strong quarter with 5.6% QoQ growth in USD revenues. Our broad-based revenue growth, superior margin delivery and steady cash generation in Q3 is a testimony of our focused execution and client centricity.

We are also thrilled to welcome Ruletronics to LTI family. Ruletronics enables businesses to transform and evolve digitally by providing innovative BPM and CRM solutions leveraging Pega Platform."

- Sanjay Jalona, Chief Executive Officer Managing Director, LTI

Recent Deal Wins

Nets, the leading payments company in the Nordic region has chosen LTI as its primary IT partner post vendor consolidation

World leader in vertical transportation has chosen LTI as its strategic partner for implementing Microsoft Dynamics 365 as their core platform to transform their services business in the areas of Sales, Call Center and Field Services

Selected by a Global Fintech Company to provide agile assurance support for building an industry leading wealth management platform

Global Energy Corporation engaged LTI for deployment of Enterprise historian and enable integration with business applications

Selected by a diversified Energy Manufacturing company for its ERP transformation

Global Life Sciences Major, a new client logo has awarded LTI a multi-year strategic deal for end to end SAP support, maintenance, analytics and enhancement

Awarded Digital Transformation project by an Apex Advisory Body in the field of Education

Leading manufacturer of cleaning equipment chose LTI as a partner for its global CRM journey on Force.com

Petrochemical Major chose LTI for multiple engagements in order to prepare itself for S/4HANA migration

Awarded Cybersecurity project by a Global Energy Giant to implement, configure and integrate Micro Focus ArcSight and Splunk Enterprise Security

Client Testimonial

"Nets has selected LTI as its primary IT partner for its close alignment to Nets' vision, investments in Nordic region and customer centricity.

As the primary partner of Nets, LTI will be responsible for 100+ additional critical applications focused on Digital operations, Card and Payment platforms, SAP Oracle ecosystem, Blockchain based services, Customer service, e-commerce payments, and corporate services."

Ms. Pia Jørgensen, Group Executive Vice President (Technology) and Group CIO, NETS A/S

Awards and Recognitions

LTI is now a Global Strategic Service Partner (GSSP) of SAP, making it one of the Top 16 partners of SAP, globally

Emerged as Major Contender and Star Performer in Everest Group Digital Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2019

Recognized as "Rising Star" in Security Services: ISG Provider Lens Cyber Security Services and Solutions: US

Recognized in Leadership Zone in Zinnov Zones 2018 for IoT Technology Services

Named as a Major Player in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide DevOps Services 2018 Vendor Assessment

Named by the 4Q18 Global ISG Index as one of The Breakthrough 15 in Global Sourcing Standouts

Other Business Highlights

LTI appointed Nachiket Deshpande as its Chief Operating Officer. He brings rich experience in technology and IT industry and last served as the Senior Vice President Global Delivery Head for the Banking and Financial Services unit at Cognizant Technology Solutions.

LTI collaborated with ACORD to develop a comprehensive set of digital standards solutions for the Insurance industry.

About LTI

LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 300 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 30 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI's Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivaled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 27,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Website www.Lntinfotech.com, follow @LTI_Global

