KONE OYJ: KONE wins modernization order for Mexico City's iconic Arcos Bosques Torre I

KONE Corporation, press release, January 18, 2019

KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to modernize elevators at the iconic Arcos Bosques Torre I office tower in Mexico City with its KONE Advanced People Flow Solutions for smart buildings.

Completed in 1996, the 33-story Arcos Bosques office tower is occupied by high-profile law firms, industrial, mining, media and technology companies. The first skyscraper built in Mexico City's Santa Fe business district, Arcos Bosques is today considered the first smart building constructed in Latin America. Arcos Bosques was designed by architects Teodoro González de León, Francisco Serrano and Carlos Tejeda.

"KONE and Arcos Bosques have worked hand-in-hand for more than a quarter of a century," says Larry Wash, executive vice president, KONE Americas. "From the initial installation to ongoing maintenance, KONE has played an integral role in streamlining movement of people throughout this property. With this order, we are excited to provide the KONE smart building solutions that will take Arcos Bosques to the next level of customer experience for its tenant."

Smart building solutions at Arcos Bosques Torre I include 12 high-rise and 20 low-rise ReGenerate elevator modernization solutions; two KONE MonoSpace 700 elevators; 12 KONE Turnstiles; and KONE Destination elevator dispatching system. The project will begin in the second quarter of 2019 with KONE Turnstile installation, and is expected to be completed in 2023.

The modernization project was awarded to KONE by SERVICON, facilities manager for Arcos Bosques Torre I.

The order was booked in the third quarter of 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Hanna Rutanen, Director, External Communications, KONE Corporation, tel. +358 41 5071361, media@kone.com (mailto:media@kone.com)

Read more:

KONE Turnstile and KONE ReGenerate modernization solutions in the Americas (https://www.kone.us/existing-buildings/)

KONE Advanced People Flow Solutions (https://www.kone-major-projects.com/high-rise-solutions/people-flow-intelligence.aspx)

Previous press releases are available at http://www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/ (http://www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/) including:

June 20, 2018: KONE wins order for mixed-use project in heart of Nashville, Tennessee (https://www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/kone-wins-order-for-mixed-use-project-in-heart-of-nashville--tennessee-2018-06-20-2.aspx)

June 1, 2018: KONE listed as one of the world's most innovative companies by Forbes (https://www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/kone-listed-as-one-of-the-world-s-most-innovative-companies-by-forbes-2018-06-01-2.aspx)

May 16, 2018: KONE wins first KONE UltraRope order in North America for 110 North Wacker Drive in Chicago Loop business district (https://www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/kone-wins-first-kone-ultrarope--order-in-north-america-for-110-north-wacker-drive-in-chicago-loop-business-district-2018-05-16-2.aspx)

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2017, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 8.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 55,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

www.kone.com (http://www.kone.com)

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: KONE OYJ via Globenewswire

