Klövern AB (publ): Klövern acquires a property in Stockholm for SEK 633 million

Klövern expands in Stockholm by acquiring the property Blåfjäll 1 in Kista for an underlying property value of SEK 633 million. The property, which has a lettable office area of approximately 18,700 sq.m., is fully let to Ericsson on a contract which runs until the second half of 2023. The building was constructed in 2002 and consists of eight floors, of which six floors above ground and two below ground encompassing 275 parking spaces. Since then, the building has been upgraded to a modern and flexibel office building.



"It is gratifying that we can acquire this, for Klövern, strategically situated property. We have good faith in the development in Kista and the property is adjacent to our existing development properties", says Rutger Arnhult, CEO of Klövern.



Transfer of possession is planned to take place on 4 March 2019 and the acquisition is intended to be financed with bank loans.

For additional information, please contact:

Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se

Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se



Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.



Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 (0)10-482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.



This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

190118 Klövern acquires a property in Stockholm for SEK 633... (pdf) (http://hugin.info/134084/R/2231796/877489.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Klövern AB (publ) via Globenewswire

