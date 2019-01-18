100 Joker Staxx Makes Its Debut at Playson Sites According to Tunf

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, January 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Playson is renowned for its ample array of jester-themed slots. With more games starring harlequins and clowns, jacks and jokers than any other provider, these titles are immensely popular with Playson fans. The casino software developer has now added another new game to their arsenal, as 100 Joker Staxx appears at casinos offering their games this week.

There are similarities between this new release and 40 Joker Staxx, which, by and large, features the same gameplay albeit with fewer paylines. Fans of that game will no doubt be delighted to learn that they can play with 100 paylines in this release, with stacked icons galore and most importantly, cheap stakes are available.

Cheap Stakes and Decent Wins

Playson have made 100 Joker Staxx: 100 Lines inexpensive to play. With 100 paylines present on the reels, there are ample chances to bag wins, all for the low cost of 20p per spin. Larger stakes can be wagered, too, with maximum bets capped at £100 a spin. The newly launched casino game offers up a wealth of fruit symbols upon its reels, and these are capable of delivering wins which can rise as high as 5x the total amount wagered. Landing wins with the iconic bells and bars symbols or red and golden sevens can see wins worth up to 12.5x a stake paid out.

Standard Fare for Any Fruit Machine

Although there aren't any special bonuses in 100 Joker Staxx: 100 Lines, there are special symbols which can help players land comfortable and considerable wins. Wild symbols can substitute for all other standard paying symbols in the slot. They take on the form of a jester's hat and can pay out prizes worth up to 50x a bet. Scattered star icons will count and pay out prizes wherever they land on the reels. They are responsible for the non-progressive jackpot cash prize, as well as other top prizes. Landing 5 anywhere on the screen will see a jackpot worth 200x a stake paid out.

The Newest Game in Playson's Arsenal

100 Joker Staxx is not the first game from this provider to feature a jester, and it won't be the last. Alongside this top release are other Fruits & Jokers, Joker Expand, and Joker Staxx games, each with a varying number of paylines, special features, wagers and prizes. Those titles, as well as this new slot game, should now be available to play at all popular Playson casinos.

