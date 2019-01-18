LED Medical Diagnostics Inc.: LED Medical Diagnostics Announces Appointment of New Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2019 / LED Medical Diagnostics Inc. ("LED" or the "Company") (TSX-V: LMD) is pleased to announce that Mr. Alexander Ryzhikov has been appointed to the board of directors of LED.Mr. Ryzhikov, who holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation, currently serves as Partner at Ewing Morris & Co., an independent Canadian boutique investment firm. Prior to joining Ewing Morris in 2014, Mr. Ryzhikov worked as an Investment Analyst at Burgundy Asset Management, where he was part of the U.S. large cap team. Mr. Ryzhikov graduated with distinction from Concordia University in 2011 with a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Accounting and a Minor in Finance. He also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology and Immunology from McGill University. Following the recent convertible preferred share placement, Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. has become a significant investor in LED Medical.

"I welcome Alex to our Board and look forward to his contributions to LED's business," commented Dr. David Gane, CEO of LED Medical Diagnostics.

About LED Medical Diagnostics

LED Medical Diagnostics Inc. is a dental imaging technology provider focused on delivering state-of-the-art imaging software and systems. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries LED Dental Inc., LED Dental Ltd., and Apteryx, Inc., LED Medical provides dentists and oral health specialists with advanced diagnostic imaging devices and software. LED's proprietary technologies include the VELscope Vx Enhanced Oral Assessment and TUXEDO Intraoral Sensors, in addition to Apteryx's XrayVision, XVWeb and XrayVision DCV imaging software solutions.

Backed by an experienced leadership team and dedicated to a higher level of service and support, LED is committed to providing dental practitioners with the best technology available by identifying and adding leading products to its growing portfolio. The Company is currently listed on the TSXV under the symbol LMD, the OTCQB under the symbol LEDIF, as well as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol LME.

Media Contact:

LED Dental

Chris Koch

Phone: 678.293.9413

Email: chris.koch@leddental.com

Corporate Contact:

LED Medical

David Gane, CEO

Phone: 604.434.4614 ext 227

Email: david.gane@leddental.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy

SOURCE: LED Medical Diagnostics Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/532943/LED-Medical-Diagnostics-Announces-Appointment-of-New-Director