The inauguration of the Powertrain Expertise Centre (CEP) in Carrières-sous-Poissy (Paris region), dedicated to powertrains electrified, petrol and diesel, will further improve efficiency in reducing CO 2 emissions.

in Carrières-sous-Poissy (Paris region), dedicated to powertrains electrified, petrol and diesel, will further improve efficiency in reducing CO emissions. The facility will address electrification challenges in cooperation with the headquarters of the Nidec-PSA emotors joint venture , which specialises in the design, development, manufacture and sale of electric traction motors.

, which specialises in the design, development, manufacture and sale of electric traction motors. The Powertrain Expertise Centre will unlock synergies by bringing 1,300 employees together in a single location offering 15 hectares of surface area and nearly 80 test benches for assessing vehicle, powertrain and motor performance. A total of €32 million has been committed to fund testing resources to develop new competitive powertrains that meet the highest market standards.

will unlock synergies by bringing 1,300 employees together in a single location offering 15 hectares of surface area and nearly 80 test benches for assessing vehicle, powertrain and motor performance. A total of €32 million has been committed to fund testing resources to develop new competitive powertrains that meet the highest market standards. Groupe PSA's global R&D organisation is designed to meet the needs of all customers in line with all applicable standards: the Powertrain Expertise Centre is one of nine R&D centres that support the Group's development via multi-brand, multi-region programmes in the following countries: France (Belchamp, Carrières-sous-Poissy, La Ferté Vidame, Sochaux, Vélizy), Germany (Rüsselsheim), Morocco (Casablanca), China (Shanghai) and Brazil (São Paulo).

Gilles Le Borgne, Executive Vice President, Quality and Engineering at Groupe PSA, said: "The Powertrain Expertise Centre will support Groupe PSA's electrification offensive.Our development teams are firmly focused on making the energy transition to meet our customers' expectations and offer them technologies that are increasingly efficient in reducing emissions and energy consumption."

Xavier Chéreau, Executive Vice President, Human Resources, Digital and Real Estate at Groupe PSA, said: "The modernisation of the Carrières-sous-Poissy facility reflects our determination to encourage collaboration, agility and creativity among our teams, especially in R&D.Its newly functional, modern and friendly spaces will improve the Group's performance, which I believe hinges on the human factor."

