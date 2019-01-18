Assisted Living Market to Offer Healthy Growth Opportunities Till 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, January 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new report on Assisted Living Market - An Analysis of the Real Estate, Insurance, Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, Medical Devices, ICT and Other Attractive Markets: 2019-2025.

The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Assisted Living Market: Highlights from the Report

In the recent G20 summit in Buenos Aires (December 2018), Japan had put forth it's demand to include Aged Care in 2019 agenda. As the silver tsunami hits many countries in the world, the market stands divided into two - Prepared and Unprepared. Opportunity for service industries as well as manufacturing companies are immense in the prepared (immediate opportunity) and unprepared (near - mid-term opportunity) zone. It is imperative to compare both sides of the market.

Stratview Research brings a 360-degree analysis on the potential demand versus actual demand (available services) and projects the gaps that can be converted into opportunity. Major developed markets of assisted living / aged care such as Canada and the USA in North America, the Netherlands, Germany and the UK in Europe, Australia,New Zealand and Japan in Asia-Pacific have been studied in depth and each segment of care or assistance has been analyzed to give clarity to companies involved in pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, medical devices, insurance, real estate/aged care homes, para medical (nurses and healthcare assistants), wearable devices, monitoring systems (ICT) across these regions. At the same time, potential markets such as China, Singapore, Malaysia, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Portugal and others which are ready with demands for assisted care living and would require products and services specially customized to suit the needs of population above the age of 60 years, have also been explored.

We believe that just growth forecast of markets is not enough to clarify the exact nature of demand and identify the decision makers in this market. Not only from the marketing point of view, but sales strategists too need market information, especially when their products and services are focused on a particular age group.

This report, from Stratview Research, analyses the decision makers, the purchasing power of this population, access to social media, internet, the type of assistance required per region and give further clarity. The readers of this report will agree that "one size doesn't fit all". Hence, depending on the race, ethnicity and geography, the demands are bound to vary, globally. What works in Australia, may or may not work in Japan.

The Burning Questions this Report Will Answer

What could be the possible hurdles in markets such as India ? Why is aged care not an attractive segment in many countries? Are there enough policies to promote these segments?

? Why is aged care not an attractive segment in many countries? Are there enough policies to promote these segments? What all are covered under social insurance scheme? What is the scenario with private insurance?

What are the best business models that has helped countries such as the UK or the USA support their senior population? How open is China while adopting aged care in the main stream?

support their senior population? How open is while adopting aged care in the main stream? Who buys these products? What is the purchasing power? Is it different across all the age group (60-90 years) or are there variations?

Which is more attractive as a set up - hospice, assisted living (apartments or row houses), smart living?

All the above questions require clarity for the existing service providers and manufacturers, many of whom are still planning to enter the market. At the same time, it is imperative to look at the existing competition in this segment and prepare a counter strategy. The report answers all the possible queries.

About the Author of the Report: The author has been tracking the aged care / assisted living market since the last 8 years and his work has been published in major business magazines across the world. His key publications are listed below:

https://issuu.com/charlton_media/docs/healthcareasia_july-oct2015

https://www.baysidegroup.com.au/blog/aged-care-to-see-shift-in-current-service-model/ (Previously Published with Frost and Sullivan, 2015)

A Silver Tsunami Invades the Health of Nations, Forbes, 2015 (with Reenita Das )

Research Methodology

Our reports offer high-quality insights and are the outcome of detailed research methodology comprising extensive secondary research, rigorous primary interviews with industry stakeholders and validation and triangulation with Stratview Research's internal database and statistical tools. More than 1,000 authenticated secondary sources, such as company annual reports, fact book, press release, journals, investor presentation, white papers, patents, and articles have been leveraged to gather the data. About 20 detailed primary interviews with the market players across the value chain in all four regions and industry experts have been executed to obtain both the qualitative and quantitative insights.

Stratview Research has number of high value market reports in the global healthcare industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

