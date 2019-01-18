Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2019) - Black Tusk Resources (CSE: TUSK) (FSE: 0NB) has released preliminary results for the samples taken during the 2018 trenching and sampling program on its Goldsmith Property. Black Tusk has an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Goldsmith Property, which is located approximately 65 kilometres north of the City of Kaslo, British Columbia.

Calculated head grades including 14.42 grams per tonne gold from the Arsenopyrite Vein, 5.34 grams per tonne gold from the Black Vein, and 5.26 grams per tonne gold from Hamburger Vein. The areas of the 2018 testing fall within a one-kilometre corridor of historic workings, with more recent exploration having returned very significant gold values from individual samples. Most of the historic work concentrated on the abundance of quartz veining exposed along the corridor.

The Met-Solve Analytical bench-scale processing of trench samples summarized that most of the samples are amenable to centrifugal gravity concentration, with gravity recoverable gold values ranging from 48.9% to 85.9%. In particular, the Hamburger Vein system showed the highest percentage of gold recovery by the gravity processing.

Black Tusk designed the Fall 2018 sampling program to better characterize the "nugget gold" effect that appears to be common within the historic mine trend, by obtaining larger volumes of samples from each trench site. Twenty-litre buckets were filled with sample material representing the mineralized body, and in places, the enveloping wall rock was also sampled. The final report from Met Solve is expected in the following weeks. Explanation of the process and further interpretation of the results with more details regarding the veining system(s) will be compiled shortly thereafter.

Richard Penn, CEO, stated: "These preliminary results from the fall trenching program are very encouraging. The one-kilometre trend that contains historic small scale mining and significant exploration results continues to provide evidence of unexploited gold mineralization along the corridor. The abundance of quartz veins have been the focus of prior work, however, the Black Tusk fall 2018 trenching and sampling program suggests that other veins and structures may be of interest. These include shear zones with narrow quartz veinlets as exposed in Trench 5 (Hamburger Vein), and massive sulphide veins such as the Arsenopyrite and Black Vein."

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.blacktuskresources.com, contact Richard Penn, CEO, at 778-384-8923 or email richard@blacktuskresources.com.

