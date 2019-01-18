A well-known customer intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their latest article on thebest customer service skills for improving business growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005269/en/

Top customer service skills to boost business growth (Graphic: Business Wire)

Companies in the retail sector are facing numerous challenges when it comes to keeping up with the ever-changing customer expectations, maintaining customer loyalty, retaining and engaging employees, and digital disruptions. At present, it depends on customers to decide how customer-centric companies are. This makes it even more challenging for companies to pay more attention to customer service quality. They essentially need to provide great customer service to sustain their brand reputation.

Businesses need to understand that customer service is a virtuous circle that drives profits and allows companies to compete against rivals. Companies failing to improve customer experience end up losing users to competitors and ultimately damage their brand's reputation. This makes it crucial for companies to be tactful while handling customers queries and complaints and have high-quality customer service management skills if they are aiming to improve their customer retention rates. Even if companies have been in the business from quite some time, they are required to leverage cross-selling and upselling opportunities to extract more value from existing customers.

Want to understand your customers' needs and competitors' pricing models more effectively? Get in touch with our experts and know how our portfolio of customer intelligence services can help address such issues.

Top customer service skills to boost business growth:

Have genuine empathy

Understanding customer needs and pain points thoroughly is one of the most important customer service skills that companies in the retail sector need to possess to improve customer experience. This not only helps retail companies to understand the way customers think and personalize communications but also helps in providing better customer support services. Moreover, empathetically analyzing the emotions of customers helps businesses to devise strategies that make customers feel valued. If a customer feels valued, there are higher chances for retaining customers.

Develop flexibility

Although having policies is an integral part of any business, being flexible is the demand of the new age customers. It is crucial for companies to be flexible while dealing with customers to make them happy. This might require retail companies to go against their business policies but surely helps to improve customer experience in case the company has failed to meet customers' expectations.

Growing a business amidst immense competition is a herculean task for companies. To know how our customer intelligence services can help you in understanding your customers, improving customer experience, analyzing spending habits, and competitors' products, Request a free proposal today!

Effective listening

Customer service skills involve effective listening to understand what the customer has to say. This requires companies to interpret correctly what customers have to say and analyze what has been left unsaid by the customer. At times, it might happen that companies misinterpret what the customer is trying to convey. This causes miscommunication and leads to customer dissatisfaction and frustration.

Still not sure how right customer service skills can help you gain a competitive advantage in the market? Request more information.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005269/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us