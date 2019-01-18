The "The Connected Consumer Survey 2018: OTT communication services in Europe and the USA" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on aspects of a Connected Consumer Survey that relate to the behaviour, preferences and plans of smartphone users in Europe and the USA. In particular, it focuses on respondents' usage of over-the-top (OTT) communications and social media services.

This report:

Identifies which communications apps are used most in Europe and the USA

Highlights the pockets of growth that remain in the OTT communication market

Identifies which app features are used most on communication apps

Discusses the ways in which consumers balance their use of OTT communications with that of traditional services

Key Questions Answered

Which OTT communications apps are used most in Europe and the USA?

Is there still potential for growth in the OTT communication space?

Which features are most-frequently used on OTT communication apps?

How do consumers in Europe and the USA balance the use of OTT communications with traditional services?

Key Topics Covered

Executive summary

OTT communication and social media services

Methodology and panel information

Survey Data Coverage

The research was conducted between July and September 2018. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the mobile-Internet-using population in Europe and the USA. We set quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There were a minimum of 1000 respondents per country.

