The "The Connected Consumer Survey 2018: OTT communication services in Europe and the USA" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on aspects of a Connected Consumer Survey that relate to the behaviour, preferences and plans of smartphone users in Europe and the USA. In particular, it focuses on respondents' usage of over-the-top (OTT) communications and social media services.
This report:
- Identifies which communications apps are used most in Europe and the USA
- Highlights the pockets of growth that remain in the OTT communication market
- Identifies which app features are used most on communication apps
- Discusses the ways in which consumers balance their use of OTT communications with that of traditional services
Key Questions Answered
- Which OTT communications apps are used most in Europe and the USA?
- Is there still potential for growth in the OTT communication space?
- Which features are most-frequently used on OTT communication apps?
- How do consumers in Europe and the USA balance the use of OTT communications with traditional services?
Key Topics Covered
- Executive summary
- OTT communication and social media services
- Methodology and panel information
Survey Data Coverage
The research was conducted between July and September 2018. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the mobile-Internet-using population in Europe and the USA. We set quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There were a minimum of 1000 respondents per country.
