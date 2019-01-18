sprite-preloader
WKN: A1JPHS ISIN: CA8031601005 
Aktie:
18.01.2019
Sarama Resources Ltd.: Sarama Resources - Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2019 / The Board of Directors of Sarama Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SWA) (the "Company") has granted 4,635,000 options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The option grant is the result of the Company's annual compensation review. This granting of options is made in accordance with the Company's stock option plan which was approved by shareholders on September 27, 2018 and allows for the issuance of a number of options up to 10% of its rolling issued and outstanding common shares. The options have an exercise price of C$0.06, will vest over the next six months and are exercisable for a period of 3 years from the date of the grant thereof. The Company's 10 day and 20 day VWAPs at market close on January 17, 2019 was C$0.053 and C$0.052 respectively.

For further information on the Company's activities, please contact:

Andrew Dinning
e: info@saramaresources.com
t: +61 (0) 8 9363 7600

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

https://www.accesswire.com/533007/Sarama-Resources--Corporate-Update


