Richmond, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2019) - Alpha Peak Leisure Inc. (TSXV: AAP) ("Alpha Peak") has previously mailed materials in respect of a special meeting of shareholders to be held on January 24, 2019 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked to consider, and vote on, proposals to (i) to sell (the "Transaction") all of the shares of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Total Wonder Enterprises Limited to certain shareholders of Alpha Peak and (ii) to effect a cash distribution of $0.075 per common share of Alpha Peak to shareholders by way of a return of capital (the "Distribution") and to correspondingly reduce the stated capital (the "Stated Capital Reduction") of Alpha Peak's common shares.

ALPHA PEAK'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDED THAT SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR THE RESOLUTIONS APPROVING THE TRANSACTION AND DISTRIBUTION/STATED CAPITAL REDUCTION.

Alpha Peak has noted that some shareholders may have voted, or are considering a vote, FOR one of the proposals but AGAINST the other proposal. Shareholders are reminded that the transactions contemplated by two proposals are conditional on each other. The consequences of this inter-relationship are as follows:

The Distribution will not be made if the Transaction is not approved at the Meeting; and

The Transaction will not proceed if the Distribution is not approved at the Meeting.

Alpha Peak urges shareholders to read the management information circular dated December 21, 2018. The circular contains detailed information about the proposals, the transactions underlying those proposals, how to vote at the Meeting and other information to assist shareholders in considering the matters to be voted upon at the Meeting. The circular was mailed to shareholders in connection with the Meeting. It is also available electronically under Alpha Peak's issuer profile at www.sedar.com. Shareholders are also urged to consult with their financial, legal and other professional advisors.

Shareholders who held common shares as of the close of business on December 17, 2018 are entitled to vote at the Meeting. Shareholder who have not yet voted are encouraged to vote on both proposals. Shareholders may also change their votes by executing a new proxy, revoking a previously given proxy or (if a shareholder is a registered shareholder) attending the meeting and voting in person, all in the manner set forth in the circular. Shareholders should consult the circular for information on how to vote.







Alpha Peak, via its wholly-owned subsidiary, Total Wonder Enterprises Limited, has a 40-year operating and development right with the Hailuo Valley Scenic Area Administration for Swallows' Gully, a national scenic location in China encompassing an area of approximately 593 km2.







Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact contained herein, information in this press release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Other than statements of historical fact, all statements that involve various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors are "forward-looking statements", including with respect to the dates of the special meeting of shareholders, the Distribution Record Date and the effective date of the Distribution, the ability of Alpha Peak to implement the Distribution, Stated Capital Reduction and Transaction on the terms described or at all, as well as the status of Alpha Peak and Total Wonder Enterprises Limited after the Transaction. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove accurate.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Alpha Peak in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the risk factors set out in the Circular, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Alpha Peak expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

