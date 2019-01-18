Edison Investment Research - Financials - Secure Trust Bank: Secure Trust Bank's (STB's) pre-close trading update was encouraging, indicating it expects to deliver results in line with management's and the market's expectations. The bank has proposed a stop on new mortgage origination, unhappy with current price pressure and loan to value metrics, but does not expect this to have a material impact on 2018 and 2019 numbers. The bank sees itself entering 2019 with positive business momentum and robust capital and is well placed to continue its selected growth strategy despite the current political uncertainty.ISIN: GB00B6TKHP66

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...