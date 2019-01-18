Regulatory News:

After having successfully integrated Goldcar the N°1 low-cost car rental leader in less than 9 months in 2018, Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) is now reinforcing the management of its Low Cost Business Unit, with the appointment of three managers at key positions: José Blanco, as Deputy General Manager, Michel Kisfaludi, as Operations Director, and Paulo Pinto, as Director of Mid-Tier brand.

The low-cost car rental segment is one of the most dynamic in Europe, representing a size of approximatively 1.5 billion euros, enjoying an historical 12% annual growth rate and expected to continue to grow at a similar pace, especially in Leisure destinations like France, Italy, UK or Portugal.

Europcar Mobility Group Low Cost Business Unit entered a "new league" end of 2017, with the acquisition of Goldcar, leader of the low-cost car rental in Europe, thus experiencing a significant growth in 2018 (+219 YTD revenue Q3 results). The BU is now displaying 2 brands Goldcar and InterRent present in 17 countries out of which 8 directly managed.

The BU is managed by Juan-Carlos Azcona, Goldcar's former CEO, as Managing Director, under the leadership of Fabrizio Ruggiero, Europcar Mobility Group Deputy CEO, Head of the Business Units.

Now that the BU is fully operational in its new format, ready to seize the opportunities of the growing leisure market, Europcar Mobility Group is reinforcing the top management of the BU:

José Blanco is appointed Deputy General Manager of the Low Cost BU. He was previously Sales and Marketing Director for Europcar in the UK and before that, he held the same position in Spain. José Blanco has over 20 years of experience in leisure and tourism, managing sales marketing areas in companies such as Portaventura park and Resort, Grandvalira Ski and Pullmantur Cruises (Royal Caribbean Group).

Michel Kisfaludi is appointed Operations Director of the Low Cost BU. Before that, he was Operations Director for Europcar in Spain. Prior to that Michel Kisfaludi held senior management positions in the technology and banking industries.

Paulo Pinto is appointed Director of Mid-Tier brand of the Low Cost BU. He was previously Head of InterRent Portugal for 2 years and, before that, Paulo Pinto held senior management positions in several companies within the car rental industry.

Supporting Juan Carlos Azcona, newly appointed managers will focus on accelerating the value creation plan embedded in the integration program, securing revenue at the right margin level, while improving the customer journey and satisfaction. In that perspective, they will complement a team that helped position Goldcar as the number 1 company of the low-cost segment.

The repositioning of InterRent as a mid-tier brand is also part of the 2019 roadmap which the BU management will be handling, with an expected launch of a new service for Q2 2019.

With these moves, Europcar Mobility Group supports the acceleration of its BU and ensures that the synergies are fully leveraged.

