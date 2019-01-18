Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2019) - Leviathan Cannabis Group Inc. (CSE: EPIC) (the "Company" or "Leviathan") is pleased to provide further information regarding its letter of intent to acquire all the issued and outstanding shares from the shareholders ("Vendors") of MariGrow Inc. ("MariGrow" or the "Transaction"), which was announced on January 17, 2019.

Deal Terms

Pursuant to the letter of intent, Leviathan would pay the following consideration to the Vendors;

(1) 2,000,000 EPIC common shares on closing; and

(2) Up to $4 million worth of EPIC common shares from time to time based on milestone achievements to be negotiated and finalized in conjunction with the definitive agreement of purchase and sale. The number of shares payable for each milestone achievement would be based on a 10% discount to the volume weighted average trading price of the shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange for the 10-days immediately preceding each particular milestone.

It is anticipated that the negotiated milestone achievements triggering payment of consideration will include the granting of a cultivation license by Health Canada, the granting of a sales license by Health Canada, and the realization of various revenue and EBITDA targets following the granting of the licenses. Leviathan would guarantee the Vendors would receive a minimum of 5,000,000 EPIC common shares if the Marigrow business hit all of the negotiated milestones.

Leviathan is budgeting $3-3.5 million to complete the initial phase of the Marigrow buildout, with a target completion date in Q2, 2019.

About Leviathan Cannabis

Leviathan plans on executing a series of strategic acquisitions that extend across all vertical markets in Canada and internationally, to support the Company's proprietary brand strategy. This global reach positions the Company to be a leading multi-jurisdictional medical and recreational cannabis enterprise - one that brings together the best cannabis products, brands and expertise from Canada and around the world. Leviathan portfolio currently comprises Jekyll+Hyde Brand Builders Inc., a marketing services agency specializing in the cannabis sector, and Woodstock Biomed Inc., a late-stage applicant under the ACMPR, which is in the process of retrofitting a substantial greenhouse production facility in Pelham, Ontario.

